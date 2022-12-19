The Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market is expected to grow by $25026.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare equipment leasing market and it is poised to grow by $25026. 35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228032/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inflated cost of healthcare equipment, growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities, and continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycles.



The healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Durable medical equipment

• Surgical and therapy equipment leasing

• Personal and home-care equipment

• Digital and electronic equipment leasing

• Storage and transport equipment leasing



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Clinics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the automation of equipment financing and demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare equipment leasing market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare equipment leasing market sizing

• Healthcare equipment leasing market forecast

• Healthcare equipment leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare equipment leasing market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group international Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. Also, the healthcare equipment leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228032/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



