Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023 to 2027: High Prevalence of Oncology Indications and Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems and Combination Therapies Drives Growth

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is forecasted to grow by $172.61 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.
The report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies.
The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented as below:
By Route Of Administration
Oral HDAC inhibitors
Parenteral HDAC inhibitors
By Distribution Channel
Hospital pharmacies
Retail pharmacies
Online pharmacies
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, research grants and funding and growing awareness about cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market covers the following areas:
HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market sizing
HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market forecast
HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
