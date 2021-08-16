Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hand sanitizer dispenser market.



The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to grow from $71.64 million in 2020 to $84.08 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The market is expected to reach $147.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Major players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market are American Specialties Inc., Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd., Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd., Hokwang Industries Co Ltd., Walex Products Company Inc., Symmetry, DoctorClean, JVD GROUP, Kingsway Technology, Kutol, NR Hygiene Solutions, STAIETECH LLP, and Sudhai AirTech Private Limited.



The main types of hand sanitizer dispensers are portable and fixed. Hand sanitizers dispensers can be categorized as automatic and manual and is available in market at standard and mass price variants. Various distribution channels through which hand sanitizer dispensers are sold to consumers include supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others.



The launch of a technologically advanced hand sanitizer dispenser is a key trend in the hand sanitizer dispenser market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on developing and launching innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players and attract a large consumer base.

For instance, in September 2020, Elanpro, an India-based commercial refrigeration company introduced Elan safe Sani dispenser which is based on an infrared sensor that can be easily mounted on a wall or stand. In another instance, in April 2020, US based Starco Brands launched a new continuous spray clean aerosol hand sanitizer that primarily uses compressed air as the propellant. The continuous spray technology enables people to sanitize faster and efficiently with zero human to human contact.



In May 2020, Pressure Biosciences, a USA-based life sciences company merged with Cannaworx Inc. and Skinscience Labs to form a new company Availa Bio. Pressure Biosciences launched hand sanitizer after rebranding to Availa Bio in the triple merger.

Story continues

The combined companies plan to increase the profits and rebrand for new products for the sanitizer market in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Cannaworx Inc. is a USA-based producer of disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, skin care, pharmaceuticals, agricultural/veterinary, and nutraceuticals products. Skinscience Labs is a USA-based manufacturer of skincare products.



The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand for the usage of hand sanitizer which is expected to drive the growth of the hand sanitizer dispenser market in the forecast period. Hand sanitizers play a vital role in safety against the protection of coronavirus and to stay healthy. With the second and third wave of the virus impacting many countries, there is increasing awareness about hygiene and safety standards which has increased the demand for sanitizers globally.

Global sanitizers market is expected to grow from $2.59 billion in 2020 to $5.12 billion in 2025. Therefore, the rise in the usage of hand sanitizer for ensuring personal safety is boosting the demand for the hand sanitizer dispenser market.



The countries covered in the hand sanitizer dispenser market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Characteristics



3. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Portable

Fixed

4.2. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Modality, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Automatic

Manual

4.3. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Price Point, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Standard

Mass

4.4. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Distribution channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

5. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

5.2. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion



Companies Mentioned

American Specialties Inc

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd.

Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd.

Hokwang Industries Co Ltd.

Walex Products Company Inc.

Symmetry

DoctorClean

JVD Group

Kingsway Technology

Kutol

NR Hygiene Solutions

STAIETECH LLP

Sudhai AirTech Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li01d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



