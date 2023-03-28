The global halal cosmetics market is estimated to project a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

ReportLinker

Halal cosmetics are cosmetic products comprising halal ingredients and prepared in line with halal principles.The vast acceptance of halal cosmetics and personal care products for its constituents among both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers.



Cosmetics must fulfill a number of Islamic requirements to be certified as halal.Halal cosmetics are considered to be more hygienic since they adhere to halal laws and do not have components produced from alcohol and animals.



Such awareness and understanding of religious obligations among the young Muslim population benefit the global halal cosmetics market prospects.Moreover, consumers are projecting more confidence in a range of beauty care products due to the increasing halal branding by vendors.



However, the lack of halal-certified standardized regulations hinders the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global halal cosmetics market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing and largest revenue-generating region in the global market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The presence of both small-scale and large-scale manufacturers and the manufacturing of innovative halal cosmetic products to cater to consumer demands define competitive rivalry in the halal cosmetics market. Some of the eminent companies in the market are Inglot, Amara Cosmetics, PHB Ethical Beauty, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AMARA COSMETICS

2. CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP

3. CLAUDIA NOUR COSMETICS

4. IBA COSMETICS

5. INGLOT COSMETICS

6. IVY BEAUTY CORPORATION SDN BHD

7. PARAGON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

8. PHB ETHICAL BEAUTY

9. SAMPURE MINERALS

10. WIPRO UNZA

