Global Gypsum Board Market to Hit Sales of $38.19 Billion by 2028 | Prices to Increase Slowly Due to Rising Competition from Alternatives

·6 min read
Global gypsum board market was valued at USD 26.60 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at USD 38.19 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's analysis found that the global gypsum board market is driven by a number of factors, including population growth, urbanization, rising incomes and the improving standards of living in developing countries. The demand for gypsum board is also being driven by the growing preference for green building materials and the increasing use of drywall in office and retail construction. The report notes that while the global market is growing at a healthy clip, there are some challenges that need to be addressed. These include volatile raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations (in developed markets) and the threat of substitution from other building materials such as wood or concrete.

Gypsum board, also known as plasterboard, is a construction material used in both residential and commercial buildings. While gypsum board is most commonly associated with drywall, it can also be used for ceilings, fire-resistant barriers and acoustical treatment. The study of the global gypsum board market found that the North American market will continue to be the largest regional market for gypsum board, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report attributes the expected market growth to an increase in construction activity around the world, as well as a shift in preference towards lighter and more fire-resistant building materials. Gypsum board is made from a naturally occurring mineral and is therefore considered to be a more sustainable option than other types of drywalls. Looking ahead, SkyQuest expects the gypsum board market to continue to grow in line with the construction industry. The firm advises companies operating in the space to focus on innovation and product differentiation in order to stay ahead of the competition.

SkyQuest’s Pricing Analysis of Gypsum Board Market: Prices to Increase Slowly Due to Rising Competition from Alternatives

Pricing is the most important driver of profitability, followed by cost and scale. The market is a highly competitive one, with a limited number of competitors and product differentiation. As a result, pricing power is essential for profitability. Cost is the second most important driver of profitability. In the gypsum board industry, costs are driven by materials, energy and labor. To be successful, companies must carefully control these costs while still offering a quality product. Scale is the third driver of profitability in the gypsum board industry. Larger companies enjoy economies of scale in both production and marketing. They can also spread fixed costs over a larger base, enabling them to be more profitable than smaller companies.

Emerging gypsum board market such as China, Brazil, India, and Russia are expected to drive much of the demand for gypsum board, with growth rates of 5-7%. Prices for gypsum board are forecast to rise at a slower pace than in the past few years, due to increased competition from alternative wallboard products such as fiberboard and cement board. However, prices are still expected to increase at a faster rate than inflation in most countries. Production costs for gypsum board are forecast to rise modestly over the next five years, due to higher energy and raw material prices. However, these increases are expected to be offset by productivity gains and other cost-saving measures.

Gypsum board manufacturers are under pressure to improve their cost competitiveness in order to remain competitive. The most important costs for gypsum board manufacturers are raw materials (gypsum, additives and paper) and energy. The report finds that there are several technology trends that are impacting the gypsum board industry, including the development of lightweight boards, the use of alternative binders and the use of recycled paper.

Innovation is Key for Manufacturers to Remain Competitive in Global Gypsum Board Market

SkyQuest's analysis of market shows that the market is highly fragmented, with the top five companies accounting for only 30% of the total market. The industry is also characterized by low barriers to entry and high exit barriers. We expect new capacity additions in China and India to outpace demand growth in those countries, leading to overcapacity in the short to medium term. This could put pressure on gypsum board prices and margins in the future.

In order to remain competitive in the global gypsum board market, manufacturers must continually improve their products and operations. They must also keep up with changing customer demands, which can vary by region. Innovation is key for manufacturers of gypsum board. They must develop new products that meet the ever-changing needs of customers, while also improving manufacturing processes to reduce costs. Gypsum board manufacturers must also be able to quickly adapt to changes in raw material prices and regulations.

Customer service is another important aspect of remaining competitive in the global gypsum board market. Manufacturers must be able to provide timely and accurate deliveries, as well as excellent after-sales service. They must also be able to respond quickly to customer inquiries and complaints. In order to compete effectively in the global market, manufacturers need to have a clear understanding of their customers’ needs and demands. They must also be able to rapidly adapt to changes in the market.

Challenges

As the world’s leading provider of strategic market intelligence, SkyQuest has considerable experience in analyzing the challenges faced by different industries. In this article, we take a look at some of the key challenges faced by the gypsum board market.

One of the biggest challenges facing the gypsum board industry is the increasing cost of raw materials. The price of gypsum, one of the main raw materials used in the production of gypsum boards, has risen significantly in recent years. This rise in cost has been driven by a number of factors, including increased demand from emerging markets and limited supply due to mining restrictions in some countries. As a result, prices for gypsum board have also increased, making it more difficult for companies to compete on price.

Another challenge facing the gypsum board market is the need to respond to changing customer preferences. Rising awareness of health and environmental concerns has led many consumers to seek out alternative products that are perceived to be more sustainable. Gypsum boards are made with natural resources and as such are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly than alternatives such as plasterboard. However, some consumers are now seeking out even more sustainable options, such as those made with recycled materials.

To meet this challenge, companies in the global gypsum board market will need to continue to innovate and develop new products that address these changing customer preferences. The final challenge we will discuss is regulatory change.

Top Players in the Global Gypsum Board Market

  • Yoshino gypsum co.,ltd

  • Ayhaco gypsum products manufacturing.

  • Lafargeholcim

  • Saint-gobain

  • Etex

  • Beijing new building material (group) co., ltd.

  • National gypsum properties llc

  • Global mining company

  • United mining industries.

  • Gulf gypsum industrial

  • Knauf gips kg

  • Zawawi minerals llc.

  • Gypsemna

  • Volma

  • Vans gypsum

  • Osman group

  • Pabco gypsum

  • Chiyoda ute co., ltd.

  • Continental building products

  • Georgia-pacific gypsum llc

