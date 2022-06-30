ReportLinker

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Non-Hormonal Therapy vs. Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Contraception, Gynecology Infections, Female Infertility, Postmenopausal disorders, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Osteoporosis, Gynecology Cancer, Endometriosis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027.

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW



The global gynecology drugs market was valued at USD14139.56 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.64% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD21395.67 million by 2027. The market is driven by the increased incidences of gynecological diseases and the rise in the elderly female population. Also, the high-end investments by the public and private players in research and development activities to improve the effectiveness of drugs and eliminate the side effects are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global gynecology drugs market in the forecast period.

The rise in the female old age population is expected to fuel the demand for gynecology drugs as they are more prone and are at higher risk of getting affected by gynecological disorders. According to the World Population Prospects in 2021, about 9.5% of females above the age group of 60 years are vulnerable to getting affected by gynecological disorders. The growing old-age population is expected to fuel the demand for the global gynecology drugs market in the forecast period.

The global gynecology drugs market is segmented into therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional distribution, the North American region dominated the market in 2021 and held 35.09% of the overall market share. The presence of major market players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are the primary drivers for the gynecology drugs market. Also, the increased prevalence of breast cancer, menopausal disorders, busy lifestyles, and high stress in women is accelerating the demand for gynecology drugs.

Major companies operating in the global gynecology market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Lupin Limited, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, amongst others.



In this report, global gynecology drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:

o Non-Hormonal Therapy

o Hormonal Therapy

• Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:

o Contraception

o Gynecology Infections

o Female Infertility

o Postmenopausal disorders

o Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

o Osteoporosis

o Gynecology Cancers

o Endometriosis

o Others (Urogenital Malformation, UTI & others)

• Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



