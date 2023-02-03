Global Gunshot Detection System Strategic Business Report 2023: Accuracy Benefits Fuel Popularity of Acoustic Gunshot Detection Systems

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gunshot Detection System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Gunshot Detection System estimated at US$681 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed Installation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$675.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vehicle Installation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $199.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Gunshot Detection System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$199.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

