New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ground Penetrating Radars Industry"

Global Ground Penetrating Radars Market to Reach US$699.9 Million by the Year 2026



Ground penetrating radar (GPR) refers to a geophysical locating technique that leverages radio waves for acquiring images from underneath the ground`s surface in a minimally invasive manner. GPR was first invented to discover underground hidden objects during the 1920s. The technology, nevertheless, found a true use case only when the US Military investigated its usage for detecting mines, tunnels, buried weapons caches, and other important underground structures. Over a period of time, the use of GPR technology spread to other industries interested in underground discoveries, with archaeology becoming the most prominent of its users. The main benefit offered by this technology is that it enables in identifying the location of utilities or structures present under the ground without upsetting the ground. With expected recovery in the construction sector, both new constructions and renovations of existing homes, use of GPR is expected to benefit immensely. In environmental assessments, GPR is employed widely for surveying peatlands and wetlands. For geophysical surveys therefore GPR is fast gaining traction outpacing all the other alternatives. The sustained increase in global defense budgets and military modernization programs are anticipated to provide a significant scope for increased investments in GPR technology The use of GPR for detecting underground utilities can help companies in reducing damages and risks of employee injuries, thus saving them from the requirement of dealing with time-consuming and expensive mistakes. Over the last two decades, the adoption of GPR utility locating equipment by engineers and surveyors has been increasing significantly.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ground Penetrating Radars estimated at US$452.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$699.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$461.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Ground Penetrating Radars market. Notable progress over the past two decades has enabled GPR equipment to evolve from an unreliable option to an accurate and highly dependable solution for concrete testing. Latest GPR equipment offers a sophisticated imaging option that relies on wideband sinusoidal electromagnetic waves for offering high-resolution images related to subsurface materials up to a depth of 10 meters.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $99 Million by 2026



The Ground Penetrating Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$99 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Chemring Group PLC Exploration Instruments LLC Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. GEOSCANNERS AB GeoSearches Inc. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC Guideline Geo AB Hilti Corp. IDS Georadar s.r.l Japan Radio Co. Ltd. Leica Geosystems AG Pipehawk PLC Radiodetection Ltd. Sensors & Software Inc. SPX Corporation Utsi Electronics Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ground Penetrating Radars - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rise of Remote Sensing Technologies Provides the Foundation for

Growth of Ground Penetrating Radars

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Ground Penetrating Radars: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Uses

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expected Recovery in the Construction Sector to Open Up

Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radars

Recovering New Constructions & Renovations to Benefit Demand

for GPRs: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Here’s How GPRs Helps in Making Construction Projects Faster,

Cheaper & Safer

Rise of Environmental Impact Assessment as a Tool for

Sustainable Development Drives Opportunities for Ground

Penetrating Radar

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here’s Why

EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Storms Into the Spotlight

Generating Opportunity for GPRs

Healthy Defense Budgets Bodes Well for GPRs in Military

Applications

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased

Investments in GPRs Technology : World Military Expenditure:

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Use of GPRs Technology in Military & Defense: A Review

Evergreen Importance of Archaeology Bodes Well for Ground

Penetrating Radar

Aging Energy Infrastructure & Increased Investments in

Underground Power Transmission & Distribution Utilities Drive

Opportunities for GPRs in Utility Mapping Applications

Continuous Innovation in GPR Technology Bodes Well for Market

Growth



