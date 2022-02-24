Global Ground Penetrating Radars Market to Reach US$699.9 Million by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Ground Penetrating Radars Market to Reach US$699.9 Million by the Year 2026
Ground penetrating radar (GPR) refers to a geophysical locating technique that leverages radio waves for acquiring images from underneath the ground`s surface in a minimally invasive manner. GPR was first invented to discover underground hidden objects during the 1920s. The technology, nevertheless, found a true use case only when the US Military investigated its usage for detecting mines, tunnels, buried weapons caches, and other important underground structures. Over a period of time, the use of GPR technology spread to other industries interested in underground discoveries, with archaeology becoming the most prominent of its users. The main benefit offered by this technology is that it enables in identifying the location of utilities or structures present under the ground without upsetting the ground. With expected recovery in the construction sector, both new constructions and renovations of existing homes, use of GPR is expected to benefit immensely. In environmental assessments, GPR is employed widely for surveying peatlands and wetlands. For geophysical surveys therefore GPR is fast gaining traction outpacing all the other alternatives. The sustained increase in global defense budgets and military modernization programs are anticipated to provide a significant scope for increased investments in GPR technology The use of GPR for detecting underground utilities can help companies in reducing damages and risks of employee injuries, thus saving them from the requirement of dealing with time-consuming and expensive mistakes. Over the last two decades, the adoption of GPR utility locating equipment by engineers and surveyors has been increasing significantly.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ground Penetrating Radars estimated at US$452.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$699.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$461.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Ground Penetrating Radars market. Notable progress over the past two decades has enabled GPR equipment to evolve from an unreliable option to an accurate and highly dependable solution for concrete testing. Latest GPR equipment offers a sophisticated imaging option that relies on wideband sinusoidal electromagnetic waves for offering high-resolution images related to subsurface materials up to a depth of 10 meters.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $99 Million by 2026
The Ground Penetrating Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$99 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Chemring Group PLC Exploration Instruments LLC Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. GEOSCANNERS AB GeoSearches Inc. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC Guideline Geo AB Hilti Corp. IDS Georadar s.r.l Japan Radio Co. Ltd. Leica Geosystems AG Pipehawk PLC Radiodetection Ltd. Sensors & Software Inc. SPX Corporation Utsi Electronics Ltd.
Ground Penetrating Radars: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Uses
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expected Recovery in the Construction Sector to Open Up
Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radars
Recovering New Constructions & Renovations to Benefit Demand
for GPRs: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Here’s How GPRs Helps in Making Construction Projects Faster,
Cheaper & Safer
Rise of Environmental Impact Assessment as a Tool for
Sustainable Development Drives Opportunities for Ground
Penetrating Radar
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here’s Why
EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Storms Into the Spotlight
Generating Opportunity for GPRs
Healthy Defense Budgets Bodes Well for GPRs in Military
Applications
Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased
Investments in GPRs Technology : World Military Expenditure:
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
Use of GPRs Technology in Military & Defense: A Review
Evergreen Importance of Archaeology Bodes Well for Ground
Penetrating Radar
Aging Energy Infrastructure & Increased Investments in
Underground Power Transmission & Distribution Utilities Drive
Opportunities for GPRs in Utility Mapping Applications
Continuous Innovation in GPR Technology Bodes Well for Market
Growth
