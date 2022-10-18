Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346510/?utm_source=GNW
Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Grid-Connected Energy Storage estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lead Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 29.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR

The Grid-Connected Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$619.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 21.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Other Battery Types Segment to Record 20.3% CAGR

In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$111.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539.8 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
NEC Corporation
LG Electronics Inc.
Samsung SDI Co.,Ltd.
Altairnano
BYD Company Ltd.
NGK Insulators, Ltd.
Enerdel Inc.
Ecoult
Saft Groupe S.A.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Grid-Connected Energy Storage - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAG

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
