Global Greenhouse Film Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Focus on Increasing Agricultural Output, Increase in the Area for Greenhouse-Protected Cultivation, Increased Demand for Greenhouse-Cultivated Crops

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Greenhouse Film Market

Global Greenhouse Film Market
Global Greenhouse Film Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), Width (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global greenhouse film market size is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 to USD 8.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the largest consumer of greenhouse film. Global focus on increasing agricultural output, increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, and growth in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation are the key driving factors for the market.

LDPE resin segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.

LDPE resin segment is expected to lead the overall greenhouse film market in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026.

The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications. Its low cost drives its demand in emerging markets.

150 to 200 Microns thickness segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is forecasted to witness the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period.

150 to 200 microns thick greenhouse films are preferred in the European countries. They have benefits, such as UV stability for resistance to solar aging, excellent light transmission, excellent mechanical properties for harsh weather conditions, and additives to ensure adequate light transfusion.

APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing greenhouse film market during the forecast period.

The rising population in the APAC region is the key factor driving the market for greenhouse films.

It has increased the demand for food, thereby exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the leading producer and consumer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse. South Korea is also one of the major markets of greenhouse films, after China and Japan.

Competitive landscape

Global focus on increasing agricultural output, increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, and growth in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation are the key driving factors for the market.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd (Israel), PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. (Greece), RKW Group (Germany), and Berry Global, Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the global greenhouse film market.

Premium Insights

  • Greenhouse Film Market to Witness Moderate Growth Between 2021 and 2026

  • LDPE to be the Largest Segment Between 2021 and 2026

  • China and LDPE Segment Accounted for Largest Shares

  • Greenhouse Film Market to Witness Higher Growth in Emerging Countries

  • India to Register Highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific Market

  • India to Emerge as a Lucrative Market Between 2021 and 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Global Focus on Increasing Agricultural Output

  • Increase in the Area for Greenhouse-Protected Cultivation

  • Increased Demand for Greenhouse-Cultivated Crops

Restraints

  • High Cost of Installation

  • Adverse Effects of Plastics on the Environment

  • Less Tolerance of Greenhouse Film for Adverse Climatic Conditions

  • Shorter Lifespan of Greenhouse Film Than Glasshouse and Polycarbonate Sheets

Opportunities

  • Advancements in Technology

  • Small and Mid-Sized Greenhouses

  • Increased Use of Biodegradable Film in Developed Regions

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Greenhouses

Company Profiles

  • A. A. Politiv Ltd.

  • Achilles Corporation

  • Agriplast

  • Barbier Group

  • Berry Global Group, Inc.

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Central Worldwide Co. Ltd.

  • Charu Agroplast Private Limited

  • Cosio Industries Ltd.

  • Eiffel S.P.A.

  • Engineering Services & Products Company

  • Essen Multipack Limited

  • Fvg Folien-Vertriebs Gmbh

  • Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

  • Grupo Armando Alvarez

  • Industrial Development Company S.A.L. (Indevco)

  • Lumite Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Plastika Kritis S. A.

  • Polifilm Extrusion Gmbh

  • Rkw Group

  • Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwhs0n

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.