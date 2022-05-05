Global Greenhouse Film Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Focus on Increasing Agricultural Output, Increase in the Area for Greenhouse-Protected Cultivation, Increased Demand for Greenhouse-Cultivated Crops

Company Logo

Global Greenhouse Film Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), Width (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global greenhouse film market size is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 to USD 8.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the largest consumer of greenhouse film. Global focus on increasing agricultural output, increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, and growth in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation are the key driving factors for the market.



LDPE resin segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.



The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications. Its low cost drives its demand in emerging markets.



150 to 200 Microns thickness segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.



The 150 to 200 microns segment is forecasted to witness the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period.

150 to 200 microns thick greenhouse films are preferred in the European countries. They have benefits, such as UV stability for resistance to solar aging, excellent light transmission, excellent mechanical properties for harsh weather conditions, and additives to ensure adequate light transfusion.



APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing greenhouse film market during the forecast period.



The rising population in the APAC region is the key factor driving the market for greenhouse films.

It has increased the demand for food, thereby exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the leading producer and consumer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse. South Korea is also one of the major markets of greenhouse films, after China and Japan.



Competitive landscape

Global focus on increasing agricultural output, increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, and growth in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation are the key driving factors for the market.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd (Israel), PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. (Greece), RKW Group (Germany), and Berry Global, Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the global greenhouse film market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Focus on Increasing Agricultural Output

Increase in the Area for Greenhouse-Protected Cultivation

Increased Demand for Greenhouse-Cultivated Crops

Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Adverse Effects of Plastics on the Environment

Less Tolerance of Greenhouse Film for Adverse Climatic Conditions

Shorter Lifespan of Greenhouse Film Than Glasshouse and Polycarbonate Sheets

Opportunities

Advancements in Technology

Small and Mid-Sized Greenhouses

Increased Use of Biodegradable Film in Developed Regions

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Greenhouses

