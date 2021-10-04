The Global Green Textiles Market is Driven by the Growing Environmental Concerns and Need to Maintain Sustainability

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Textiles Market By Type (Organic, Man-Made Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Natural), By Raw Material (Plastic Waste, PET Bottles, Ground Coffee Beans, Plant Based Sources), By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Green Textiles Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Green Textiles Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns and the need to maintain sustainability. Furthermore, the growing need to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and all types of environmental pollution is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, strict government regulations & policies for ensuring environmental safety are further expected to propel the market growth through 2026. However, a lack of awareness pertaining to green textiles is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the high cost of manufacturing and setting up the infrastructure is expected to further restrict the market growth.



The Global Green Textiles Market is segmented based on type, raw material, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into apparel, bags, sportswear, recycled blanket, accessories and others. The apparels segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since the production of apparel is more environmentally friendly.



Regionally, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall green textiles market owing to the widespread adoption of greener technologies in order to address the environmental concerns in the region. For instance, Taiwan launched Green Mark Program in 2019 and India launched a program to promote the adoption & sale of green sarees.



The major players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market are Super Textile Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Go Green Textiles, Fibre2fashion, Elevate Textiles, ShanghaiTex, Velcro Companies, Climatex, Lenzing and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Companies Mentioned:

Super Textile Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Go Green Textiles

Fibre2fashion

Elevate Textiles

ShanghaiTex

Velcro Companies

Climatex

Lenzing

Key Target Audience:

Green textiles manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to green textiles

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Green Textiles Market

2. Global Green Textiles Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size & Forecast

2.2. Market Share & Forecast

2.2.1. By Type (Organic, Man-Made Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Natural)

2.2.2. By Raw Material (Plastic Waste, PET Bottles, Ground Coffee Beans, Plant Based Sources)

2.2.3. By Application (Apparels, Bags, Sportswear, Recycled Blanket, Accessories, Others)

2.2.4. By Company (2020)

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

3. Asia-Pacific Green Textiles Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.2. Market Share & Forecast

3.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

3.3.1. China Green Textiles Market Outlook

3.3.2. India Green Textiles Market Outlook

3.3.3. Australia Green Textiles Market Outlook

3.3.4. Japan Green Textiles Market Outlook

3.3.5. South Korea Green Textiles Market Outlook

4. Europe Green Textiles Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3. Europe: Country Analysis

4.3.1. France Green Textiles Market Outlook

4.3.2. Germany Green Textiles Market Outlook

4.3.3. United Kingdom Green Textiles Market Outlook

4.3.4. Italy Green Textiles Market Outlook

4.3.5. Spain Green Textiles Market Outlook

5. North America Green Textiles Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Raw Material

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Country

5.3. North America: Country Analysis

5.3.1. United States Green Textiles Market Outlook

5.3.2. Mexico Green Textiles Market Outlook

5.3.3. Canada Green Textiles Market Outlook

6. South America Green Textiles Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. South America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. Brazil Green Textiles Market Outlook

6.3.2. Argentina Green Textiles Market Outlook

6.3.3. Colombia Green Textiles Market Outlook

7. Middle East and Africa Green Textiles Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. MEA: Country Analysis

7.3.1. South Africa Green Textiles Market Outlook

7.3.2. Saudi Arabia Green Textiles Market Outlook

7.3.3. UAE Green Textiles Market Outlook

7.3.4. Kuwait Green Textiles Market Outlook

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends & Developments

9.1. Lotus Fabric

9.2. Fabric from Fermented Wine

9.3. Cocona Fabrics

9.4. Hagfish Slime Thread

10. Competitive Landscape



