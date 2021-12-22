Global Grease Cartridges Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Andpak, Biederman and Fischbach Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grease Cartridges Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for grease cartridges is projected to have a considerable CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period.

The rising use of grease cartridges in the automotive, and mining industries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing automobile production boosting the demands for lubricants on a big scale, and it has witnessed that the automobile sector accounts for the 50% of the entire lubricant market.

The shift from fiberboard cartridges to plastic board cartridges due to the high cost and durability concern associated with fiberboard cartridges is also the factor increasing the market value of plastic board grease cartridges. Grease cartridges found their use in a broad spectrum of applications in various verticals such as oil & gas, construction, automobile, and mining. Th use of grease cartridges in these verticals will further be expected to lift its demands on a big level, which in turn, propel the market growth during the forecast period. Lack of skilled labor and strict government regulatory compliance may slow down the market growth.

The global Grease Cartridges market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as most of the economic activities were halted during Q1 and Q2 2020. Additionally, during the lockdown, due to stoppage in transportation facilities, the automobile sector has faced disruption in production which resulted in the break on further manufacturing and production of new automobiles. This has decreased the demand for grease cartridges. Which led to the declination in market growth.

The global Grease Cartridges market is segmented based on capacity, material type, and closure type. Based on capacity, the market is diversified into 3oz, 14oz, 14.1oz, and 14.5oz. Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into fiberboard and plastic. Similarly, on the basis of closure type, the grease cartridges market is sub-segmented into pull-off, flat, piston, and spouted cap. Among these, the pull-off cap segment is expected to witness the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the features provided by pull-off caps such as extrusion, low weight, low cost, handling, and transportation safety that makes them highly demanding in various verticals especially logistics and shipping activities.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing grease cartridges market owing to the increasing demand for grease cartridges in the automobile sector. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The customer preference towards plastic board grease cartridges in place of fiberboard grease cartridges is the factor enhancing the market growth. The US accounts for the largest share in the grease cartridges market in the region due to the presence of major key players and increasing investment in technology development to reduce the raw material cost.

The key players of the market are Long Thames Enterprise Co., Ltd, Schieferdecker GmbH Co. KG, Sonoco Products Co., Bev-Cap Pty. Ltd., Andpak Inc., Biederman, Fischbach KG, MBP Manufacture Bourguignonne de Plastique, Plastic Tooling Manufacturing Pty. Ltd., TUBI System AB, Sonoco Products Co., among others.

