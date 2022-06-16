ReportLinker

Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2026



Graphite electrodes are used in various industries such as construction, steel making and battery owing to their appealing properties like superior thermal and electrical conductivity, high chemical stability, enhanced mechanical strength and low impurity. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Graphite Electrodes estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Ultra-High Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Power segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



The Graphite Electrodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



The market is expected to gain from increasing production of steel and iron across emerging countries along with easy access to steel scrap in China. The market is expected to also gain from increasing dependence of steel manufacturers on electric arc furnaces that use graphite electrodes during the melting process. On the other hand, rising needle coke prices are leading to supply bottlenecks, while factors including market consolidation and limited expansion of the ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrode market in China are likely to restrain the market growth. Ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes represent the most popular product type in the global graphite electrodes market that is estimated to post a healthy growth in the coming years. These products are anticipated to witness high demand owing to their superior properties such as high durability and thermal resistance along with excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. In addition to finding use in DC and AC electric furnaces, UHP graphite electrodes are widely employed in the steel scrap melting process to expedite production.



China holds the leading share of the production and consumption of graphite electrodes in the region and globally. While focus on high specifications and rising environmental concerns are pushing capacity additions in the Chinese EAF steelmaking industry, rising consumption of graphite electrodes in lithium batteries is driving the demand for needle coke in the country. In addition, anticipated increasing domestic use is expected to fuel graphite electrode demand in China. The graphite electrodes market in China is expected to gain from increasing dependence of the steel industry on EAF technology along with use of made-in-China electrodes. Recent policy mandates across various provinces including Beijing are coercing steel manufacturers to shut down an estimated capacity of around 1.25 million tons. The domestic demand is likely to be further propelled by increasing automobile production and rising residential construction activity, creating the need for steel, iron and non-ferrous alloys. In addition, China is investing to double the production capacity of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes in the coming years.



Regular Power Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



In the global Regular Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$768.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$982.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$479 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -

Ameri-Source Specialty Products

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

EPM Group

Fanda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.

Kaifeng Carbon Co. Ltd.

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

SANGRAF International Inc.

Schutz Carbon Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.

SEC Carbon Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Supply Chain Disruptions Crisis Curtail Graphite Electrode

Consumption

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discouraging Graphite Electrodes Market in Short

Term

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q

2020, & 2Q 2020

Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Grow at Decent Pace

despite Challenges

Trends in EAF Steel Production: A Key Factor Dictating Demand

for Graphite Electrodes

Production Cost of Graphite electrodes - Percentage Breakdown

of Cost by Component

Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrode Witnesses High Demand

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Electrode Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultra-High Power,

High Power, and Regular Power

Steel Manufacturing Application Dominates Graphite Electrodes

Market

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Application (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Silicon Metal, and

Other Applications

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Holds Dominant Position in Graphite

Electrodes Market

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Graphite Electrodes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Graphite Electrode Capacity

Worldwide Graphite Electrode Capacity (in Tons) by Select

Leading Players: 2018

Recent Market Activity

Graphite Electrodes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Iron & Steel Production Patterns Influence the Market Demand

Steel Production Prospers During 2017-2019 Period

World Crude Steel Production (2012-2019) in Million Tons

Exports Scenario Dominated by China

Leading Steel Exporting Countries in the World (2019): Exports

(in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan, South Korea,

Russia, EU-28, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine,

France, India, Brazil, Taiwan, and Netherlands

EU Remains the Top Steel Importer

Leading Steel Importing Countries in the World (2019): Imports

(in Million Metric Tons) for EU (28), United States, Germany,

Italy, Thailand, South Korea, China, Vietnam, France,

Indonesia, Mexico, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, and Spain

Steel Scrap Availability: Another Major Influencing Factor

Graphite Electrode: Primary Input for Electric Arc Furnace

Steel Making

EAFs Remain Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes

Global Production of Crude Steel (2019): Percentage Breakdown

by Method of Production

Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries

(2019)

Increased Demand for High-Quality Steel

Prominent Role of Automotive Industry in Market Growth

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Increasing Use of Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Supply Bottlenecks & Skyrocketing Prices of Graphite Electrodes

High Demand & Limited Inventory: Factors Behind Price Rally

Easing of Graphite Electrode Prices in Sight

Carbon and Graphite: Product Overview

Carbon

Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products

Graphite

Features, Sources and Classification of Graphite

Graphite Products

Graphite Electrodes

Standard Properties of Graphite Electrodes (Room Temperature

Values)

Grades of Graphite Electrodes

Graphite Electrodes: Production Process

Applications of Graphite Electrodes



