Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 26.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18. 7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 26.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Granite, Marble and Stone Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112908/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.5 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 194 Featured) -

1 Stone Solutions

14 Karat

1Huddle

2Sharp

3D International Arts and Gems

5 Stone

5 Stone Green Capital

A&G Marble

A. Bottini Enterprises, Inc.

Aardee Specials





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112908/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available

in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Recent Market Activity

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite

Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed

Stone Market Worldwide

Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized

Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile

Trends in Interior Design: Marble

Marble Cladding Trends

Natural Stone Trends

Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ablegroup Berhad (Malaysia)

Asian Granito India Limited (India)

Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)

CaesarStone (USA)

Cambria (USA)

California Crafted Marble, Inc. (USA)

Cosentino SA (Spain)

Dakota Granite Company (USA)

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)

Duracite, Inc. (USA)

Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)

Granite Transformations (USA)

Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. (Greece)

Hilltop Granites (USA)

Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)

Kangli Stone Group (China)

Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA (Spain)

LSR Group (Russia)

Pokarna Limited (India)

Mohawk Industries (USA)

Daltile Corporation (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

American Marazzi Tile, Inc. (USA)

Temmer Marble (Turkey)

Topalidis S.A. - Marble & Granite (Greece)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen

Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone’s

Attractiveness and Applicability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction

Industry

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive

Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit

Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring

Quarries to Remain Relevant

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land

Transportation

Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite,

Marble and Stone

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce

Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Granite, Marble and Stone Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by

Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by

Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Granite, Marble

and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble

and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: India Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,

Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Granite,

Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble

and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,

Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Granite,

Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble

and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by

Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and

Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by

Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,

Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Granite,

Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and

Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone

by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



