Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 26.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18. 7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 26.
2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.5 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available
in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
Recent Market Activity
Global Dimension Stone Industry
China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed
Stone Market Worldwide
Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized
Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile
Trends in Interior Design: Marble
Marble Cladding Trends
Natural Stone Trends
Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen
Drives Healthy Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone’s
Attractiveness and Applicability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction
Industry
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive
Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone
Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit
Market Expansion
Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring
Quarries to Remain Relevant
Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land
Transportation
Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite,
Marble and Stone
Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce
Environmental Desecration
Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production
