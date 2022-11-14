Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 26.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18. 7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 26.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.5 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available
in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
Recent Market Activity
Global Dimension Stone Industry
China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed
Stone Market Worldwide
Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized
Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile
Trends in Interior Design: Marble
Marble Cladding Trends
Natural Stone Trends
Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen
Drives Healthy Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone’s
Attractiveness and Applicability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction
Industry
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive
Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone
Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit
Market Expansion
Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring
Quarries to Remain Relevant
Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land
Transportation
Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite,
Marble and Stone
Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce
Environmental Desecration
Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Granite, Marble and Stone Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by
Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by
Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Granite, Marble
and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble
and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

INDIA
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: India Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,
Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Granite,
Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble
and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,
Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Granite,
Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Granite, Marble
and Stone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by
Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Granite, Marble and
Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone by
Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite,
Marble and Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Granite,
Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Granite, Marble and Stone Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granite, Marble and Stone by Segment - Granite, Marble and
Stone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Granite, Marble and Stone
by Segment - Granite, Marble and Stone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112908/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


