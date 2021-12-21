The Global GPU Database Market is expected to grow by $ 361.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.82% during the forecast period

Global GPU Database Market 2021-2025 Technavio has been monitoring the GPU database market and it is poised to grow by $ 361. 56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17. 82% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by massive data generation across various industries to drive the adoption of GPU accelerated tools and the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, massive data generation across various industries to drive the adoption of GPU accelerated tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GPU database market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The GPU database market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• on-premise

• cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the availability of open source solutions and their growing applications areasas one of the prime reasons driving the GPU database market growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GPU database market vendors that include BlazingSQL Inc., Brytlyt Ltd., Hetero DB Co. Ltd., Jedox GmbH, Kinetica DB Inc., Neo4j Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OmniSci Inc., SQream Technologies Ltd., and Zilliz. Also, the GPU database market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

