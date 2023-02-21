Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027: Featuring Geotab, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology, Meitrack and Michelin North America Among Others

Company Logo

The GPS tracker market is forecasted to grow by $958.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

ArusNavi

CalAmp Corp.

GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC

Geotab Inc

JSC Teltonika

Laipac Technology Inc.

Meitrack Group

Michelin North America Inc

Mielta Technologies

Navtelecom LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sensata Technologies Inc

Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Trackimo Inc.

Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co.

UAB Ruptela

The report on the GPS tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing demand for fleet management systems, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in LTE networks.



The GPS tracker market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Logistics and transportation

Construction and mining

Government

Oil and gas

By Technology

Standalone tracker

Obd device

Advance tracker

By Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, government mandates regarding the integration of GPS trackers into vehicles and growing demand for advanced GPS trackers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the GPS tracker market covers the following areas:

Gps tracker market sizing

Gps tracker market forecast

Gps tracker market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix

