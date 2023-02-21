Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027: Featuring Geotab, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology, Meitrack and Michelin North America Among Others
The GPS tracker market is forecasted to grow by $958.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
ArusNavi
CalAmp Corp.
GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC
Geotab Inc
JSC Teltonika
Laipac Technology Inc.
Meitrack Group
Michelin North America Inc
Mielta Technologies
Navtelecom LLC
ORBCOMM Inc.
Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
Sensata Technologies Inc
Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd.
Sierra Wireless Inc.
Trackimo Inc.
Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co.
UAB Ruptela
The report on the GPS tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increasing demand for fleet management systems, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in LTE networks.
The GPS tracker market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Logistics and transportation
Construction and mining
Government
Oil and gas
By Technology
Standalone tracker
Obd device
Advance tracker
By Geography
Europe
APAC
North America
Middle East and Africa
South America
This study identifies the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, government mandates regarding the integration of GPS trackers into vehicles and growing demand for advanced GPS trackers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the GPS tracker market covers the following areas:
Gps tracker market sizing
Gps tracker market forecast
Gps tracker market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
