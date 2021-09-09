Global Government Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Technologies Report 2021
The report has identified the government vertical as ripe for digital transformation and the adoption of modern communications and collaboration technologies to improve operational efficiencies and enhance citizen experiences.
This study discusses opportunities for improving citizens', public workers', and other stakeholders' communications and collaboration experiences and enhancing important workflows in the government sector using pre-packaged communications and collaboration solutions, application programming interfaces (APIs), and programmable communications capabilities.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the social distancing norms it necessitated, has impacted all public services, revealing the urgent need for digital transformation. Governments, usually poorly funded, still perform lots of processes manually, with low levels of automation and limited use of productivity-enhancing digital technologies.
Governments bodies are usually large organizations with a diverse workforce performing multiple different job functions, spread across several facilities, with lots of specific needs. Government services span social benefits, education, law-making and courts, pest and wildlife control, tax collection, citizen information management, urban infrastructure, environment, transportation, safety and security, housing and building, employment, business and consumer services, culture and entertainment, street cleaning, garbage disposal, and more.
Each government workflow has its own stakeholders, supply chain, users, specific processes, protocols, technology requirements, challenges, and objectives. Additionally, by nature, some of the workflows in the government vertical are hard to digitize.
In order to effectively leverage digital technologies to address this vertical, a clear understanding of each workflow and the related choke points is required.
Key Features
The study identifies key use cases for point solutions, such as video conferencing or team messaging, as well as integrated suites such as unified communications and collaboration (UCC), UC as a service (UCaaS), communications platform as a service (CPaaS), contact center, and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions in the government sector.
The study also identifies the key growth opportunities within the government vertical for these communications solutions.
More specifically, the study has identified the following use cases whereby advanced communications tools can deliver value to government organizations:
Remote and hybrid staff collaboration and communication
Managing contractor engagements
Inter-agency communications
Inbound citizen, supplier, and partner contact
Public outreach and virtual events
On-premises and remote monitoring and follow-up
Reminders, notifications, and emergency alerts
Virtual workflows (court proceedings, city council meetings, etc.)
Mass campaigns and surveys (census surveys, voting polls, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Communications and Collaboration in the Government Sector
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
Growth Environment and Purpose of the Study
3. Definitions and Scope
Scope
Technology-related Definitions
The Value Proposition of APIs, CPaaS, and Programmable Communications
4. State of the Market & Growth Environment
Technology Evolution
Government Sector Overview
Key Business Goals
Top IT-Related Challenges
Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy
Digital Transformation Success Measurement
Covid-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
Covid-19 Impact on Technology Investments
Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
Technology Prioritization Planned Post Covid-19
Future Investment Prioritization
Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration
Communication & Collaboration Tools Used Today
Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment
Communication & Collaboration Solutions
Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment "in the Cloud"
Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection
Technologies Used/Planned for Frontline Workers
Usage of CPaaS & Programmable Communications
Benefits of using CPaaS & Programmable Communications
Communication & Collaboration Investment Factors
Factors Determining No Investment/Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021
Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for Communications Technology Vendors and Service Providers
Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for UCC, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS Providers
Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers
Critical Success Factors for Growth
Covid-19 Impact
Public-sector Post-pandemic Digital Transformation Strategies
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Flowchart Symbols
5. Government Use Cases Ripe for Transformation
Key Use Cases for Cloud Communication, Collaboration, and Contact Center Services in the Public Sector
Remote and Hybrid Staff Communications and Collaboration
Managing Contractor Engagements
Inter-agency Coordination
Inbound Citizen/Supplier/Partner Contact
Public Outreach and Virtual Events
On-premises and Remote Monitoring and Follow-up
Reminders, Notifications, and Emergency Alerts
Virtual Workflows
Mass Campaigns and Surveys
6. Growth Opportunities
Digital Trends in Government - Covid-19's Impact on Technology Requirements and Adoption
Growth Opportunity 1: Video Conferencing, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2: Team Collaboration, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3: Unified Communications, 2021
Growth Opportunity 4: Contact Center, 2021
Growth Opportunity 5: Programmable Communications, 2021
Growth Opportunity 6: Communications and Collaboration Devices, 2020
7. Conclusion
8. Appendix
