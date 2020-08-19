The Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 28.75 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Global Governance Risk And Compliance Platform Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the governance risk and compliance platform market and it is poised to grow by $ 28.

New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483614/?utm_source=GNW

75 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on governance risk and compliance platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, exponential growth in corporate data, and quick and easy deployment of GRC policies. In addition, increased need to comply with regulatory requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The governance risk and compliance platform market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscapes.



The governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of GRC platform with third platform technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of cloud-based e-discovery solution market and emergence of social media governance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our governance risk and compliance platform market covers the following areas:

• Governance risk and compliance platform market sizing

• Governance risk and compliance platform market forecast

• Governance risk and compliance platform market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



