Global Gold Nanoparticles Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gold Nanoparticles estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Soluble, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil Soluble segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

- The Gold Nanoparticles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.Other Types Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$525 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

American Elements

BBI Solutions

AURION Immuno Gold Reagents & Accessories

CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB

Cytodiagnostics Inc

Abcam plc

Johnson Matthey Plc

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

nanoComposix

NanoLab, Inc.

Nano Werk LLC

NanoHybrids Corp.

Nanopartz Inc.

Particle Works

Merck KGaA

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Here?s How Nanotechnology is Helping in the Fight Against COVID-19

Focus on Gold Nanoparticles in Developing COVID-19 Vaccines and

Tests

Mologic Receives Grant for Developing Gold Nanoparticles-Based

COVID-19 Test

Use of Gold Nanoparticles for COVID-19 Detection

Sugentech Obtains FDA EUA for SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgG

Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an

Economic Crisis

Virus Led Recession Impacts Nanotechnology in Applications

Areas Sensitive to Economic Health & Fiscal Climate: Global

GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Long-Term Growth Fundamentals Remains Strong

The Science Behind Nanotechnology

An Introduction to Gold Nanoparticles

Physical, Chemical, and Thermal Properties of Gold Nanoparticles

Applications of Gold Nanoparticles

Gold Nanoparticles Market: Prospects & Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Gold Nanoparticles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Metal Nanoparticles in Medicine and Dentistry

Boosts Market

Research Activity Continues to Garner Interest

Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer

Therapy

Application of Gold Nanoparticles in Cancer Imaging Garners

Significant Attention

Global New Cancer Cases in Million

Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug

Administration

Gold Nanoparticles Allow Accurate & Timely Diagnosis of Cancer

Gold Nanoparticles in Photodynamic Therapy

Going Beyond its Role as Fortune Builder to Potential Treatment

of Prostate Cancer through Nanoparticles

Application of GNPs in Controlling Viral Activity

Possible Application of GNPs for Enhancing Thermal Ablation of

Focused Ultrasound Therapy

Gold Nanoparticles in Cardiovascular Diseases

Gold Nanoparticles Hold Potential to Help Molecular Imaging

Scale New Heights

Gold Nanoparticles Emerge as Compelling Biomaterial for

Dentistry Applications

Dental Fillings Make Use of Gold Nanoparicles

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings,

Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Silver Amalgam and Others

Healthcare Applications to Buck the Virus Led Downturn

As a Hidden Healthcare Crisis Begins to Unfold as a Result of

Postponed Non-COVID Care, Nanotechnology in Cancer Care Will

Become Even More Important: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in US as

of June 2020

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP for 2019 and 2030

Electronics Industry Emerges as an Important End-Use Market for

Gold Nanoparticles

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for

Future Market Prospects: Total Number of Users (In Million)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Falling Demand for Electronics & Semiconductors Impacts

Consumption Patterns for Nanomaterials

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays

Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Use of Colorimetric Sensors in Food & Beverage Industry

Presents Opportunities for the Market

Global Food Safety Testing Market Size (in US$ Million) for

2020 and 2027

Water Purification: A Viable Application

Gold Nanoparticles Exude Brimming Potential to Support

Nanobiotechnology

Researchers Bet on Gold Nanoparticles for Inspection of 3D-

Printed Structures & Parts

Future Spotlight on Gold Nanoparticles to Efficiently Harness

Renewable Energy

Technology Advancements Boost Market Growth

Gold Nanoparticles Employed to Combat Harmful Biofilms

Volatile Prices of Gold: A Major Market Restraint

Global Gold Prices in US$ Per Oz for the Period Jan 2014 to Jul

2020

Strict Regulations & Compliance Requirements Related to

Nanomaterial Usage Impedes Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

