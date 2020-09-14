Global GMO Crops and Seeds Industry

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for GMO Crops and Seeds estimated at US$27. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The GMO Crops and Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Cotton Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global Cotton segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AgReliant Genetics LLC
- BASF SE
- Bayer Crop Science Ltd.
- Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.
- DLF Seeds & Science
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Groupe Limagrain Holding SA
- KWS SAAT SE
- Land O’Lakes, Inc.
- Monsanto Company
- Sakata Seed Corporation
- Syngenta AG
- Takii & Co., Ltd. (Takii Seeds)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
GMO Crops and Seeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GMO Crops and Seeds Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: GMO Crops and Seeds Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Corn (Crop Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Corn (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Corn (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Soybean (Crop Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Soybean (Crop Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Soybean (Crop Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cotton (Crop Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cotton (Crop Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cotton (Crop Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Alfalfa (Crop Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Alfalfa (Crop Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Alfalfa (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Traits (Trait) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Traits (Trait) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Traits (Trait) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United States by
Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United States by
Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review
by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review
by Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027
Table 59: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in France by Crop Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in France by Trait:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 66: French GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 72: German GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by
Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by
Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by
Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Russia by Crop Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Russia by Trait:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by
Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027
Table 101: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Trait:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by
Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by
Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 129: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GMO Crops and Seeds:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GMO Crops and Seeds:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Share Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027
Table 149: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Brazil by Crop Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Brazil by Trait:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis
by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America
by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America
by Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market
Share Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market
by Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by
Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027
Table 188: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates GMO Crops and Seeds Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates GMO Crops and Seeds Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 201: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Trait for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share
Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Africa by Crop Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Africa by Trait:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown
by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
