Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for GMO Crops and Seeds estimated at US$27. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GMO Crops and Seeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960955/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The GMO Crops and Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Cotton Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Cotton segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AgReliant Genetics LLC

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science Ltd.

Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

DLF Seeds & Science

Dow AgroSciences LLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

KWS SAAT SE

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Monsanto Company

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG

Takii & Co., Ltd. (Takii Seeds)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960955/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

GMO Crops and Seeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: GMO Crops and Seeds Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: GMO Crops and Seeds Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Corn (Crop Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Corn (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Corn (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Soybean (Crop Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Soybean (Crop Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Soybean (Crop Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cotton (Crop Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cotton (Crop Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cotton (Crop Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Alfalfa (Crop Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Alfalfa (Crop Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Alfalfa (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Insect Tolerance (Trait) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Traits (Trait) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Traits (Trait) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Traits (Trait) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United States by

Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United States by

Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review

by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review

by Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 59: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in France by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in France by Trait:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 66: French GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 72: German GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by

Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Russia by Crop Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Russia by Trait:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 101: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Trait:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by

Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Review by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 129: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GMO Crops and Seeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GMO Crops and Seeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Share Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 149: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Brazil by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Brazil by Trait:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America

by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America

by Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America GMO Crops and Seeds Market

Share Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market

by Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for GMO Crops and Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 188: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: GMO Crops and Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian GMO Crops and Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates GMO Crops and Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates GMO Crops and Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 201: GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Africa by Crop Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: GMO Crops and Seeds Market in Africa by Trait:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African GMO Crops and Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960955/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



