Global Glycomics Market 2020-2026: Rise in Biomarker Discoveries and Emerging Countries Provides Market Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, Geography Forecast Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market is Expected to Reach $2.43 Billion by 2026 from $1.08 Billion in 2020
Globally, the Glycomics market is growing at a CAGR of ~14.49% during the forecast period of 2020 -2026. The major factors driving the glycomics market are advancements in technology used in glycomics instrumentation, increasing demand for the proteomics market, and funding for the proteomics and glycomics research support in the market growth. Somehow, the expensive tools used in the analyses is a restraint to some extent in the glycomics market growth.
Glycomics is the comprehensive study of the structure of the glycomes, including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly used in various applications such as drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and others.
Glycomics market is expanding globally, and the factors driving this market are increased research activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been investing in research and development, and the development in the proteomics market. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors in this market. However, expensive tools are expected to hinder the glycomics market in the forecast period.
The Glycomics market based on the product is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth because the enzymes can be consumed, and the enzymes are largely used in the research and development and drug discovery processes.
In the application segment, the drug discovery and development is accounted to have the largest share in the glycomics market due to the increasing investments in research and development in the companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology along with increasing academic research institutes research activities in drug discovery.
Further, based on end-users, the market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic and research institutes have acquired the largest share in the market due to the increased research and development activities in the drug discovery in academic research institutes.
North America has been the major contributor in the glycomics market due to the increased funding and advanced technology used in the glycomics research and improvised R&D in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery. Europe is also expected to take the second-largest share in the market growth.
Globally, developing countries are providing opportunities for the market players; in addition, the rise in the biomarker discoveries and the emerging countries provide the opportunity to the glycomics market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Outlook
- Industry Overview
- Industry Trends
Market Snapshot
- Market Definition
- Market Outlook
- PEST Analysis
- Porter Five Forces
- Related Markets
- Market characteristics
- Market Evolution
- Market Trends and Impact
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
- Regulatory Impact
- Market Offerings
- Market Segmentation
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- DRO - Impact Analysis
Product: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- Enzymes
- Glycosidases & Neuramidases
- Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases
- Other Enzymes
- Instruments
- Mass Spectrometry Instruments
- Chromatography Instruments
- Arrays
- Other Instruments (electrophoresis instruments, NMR instruments, and HPLC columns)
- Kits
- Glycan Releasing Kits
- Glycan Labelling Kits
- Glycan Purification Kits
- Other Kits
- Carbohydrates
- Oligosaccharides
- Monosaccharides
- Other Carbohydrates
- Reagents & Chemicals
Application: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Disease Diagnostics
- Other Applications
End User: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- Academic Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical Laboratories
Geography: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Comparison Analysis
- Market Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
- Product Launches and execution
Vendor Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Overview
- Product Offerings
- Geographic Revenue
- Business Units
- Developments
- Business Strategy
- Merck KGaA
- Agilent Technologies
- Bruker
- New England Biolabs
- Danaher
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Waters Corporation
Companies to Watch
- Raybiotech, Inc.
- Overview
- Market
- Business Strategy
- Z Biotech, Llc.
- Chemily Glycoscience
- Dextra Laboratories Ltd.
- Lectenz Bio
- Ludger Ltd.
- Valiant Co., Ltd.
- Sanyo Fine Co., Ltd.
Analyst Opinion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9fh60
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900