Global Glue Laminated Timber Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Binderholz, Boise Cascade and Calvert Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the glue laminated timber market and it is poised to grow by $1.57 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on glue laminated timber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in real estate and construction industry and increasing demand for durable wood flooring. In addition, growth in real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The glue laminated timber market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for sustainable building materials as one of the prime reasons driving the glue laminated timber market growth during the next few years.



The glue laminated timber market covers the following areas:

Glue laminated timber market sizing

Glue laminated timber market forecast

Glue laminated timber market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glue laminated timber market vendors that include Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. Also, the glue laminated timber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Binderholz GmbH

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Co. Inc.

Canfor Corp.

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Setra Group AB

Stora Enso Oyj

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

