The Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market is forecast to grow by $36014.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.13% during the forecast period

Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the gesture recognition solution market and is forecast to grow by $36014.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.13% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2023-2027"
Our report on the gesture recognition solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition, rising implementation of HMI technologies in automotive industry, and development of various machine vision technologies in automotive gesture recognition systems.

The gesture recognition solution market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Touch-based
• Touchless

By Application
• Gaming consoles
• Smartphones
• Automobiles
• PCs

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition solution market growth during the next few years. Also, market consolidation in gesture recognition solution ecosystem and advances in electric vehicles and autonomous cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gesture recognition solution market covers the following areas:
• Gesture recognition solution market sizing
• Gesture recognition solution market forecast
• Gesture recognition solution market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gesture recognition solution market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories AS, ESPROS Photonics Corp., GestureTek technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., IrisGuard Ltd., Jabil Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the gesture recognition solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
