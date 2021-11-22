The Global Gesture Recognition Market is expected to grow by $ 929.71 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.51% during the forecast period

Global Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices and it is poised to grow by $ 929.

71 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.51% during the forecast period. Our report on gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors and increasing use of 3D cameras. In addition, increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices analysis includes the technology and product segments and geographic landscape.



The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is segmented as below:

By Technology

• 2D

• 3D



By Product

• Smartphones

• PCs

• Smart TVs

• Tablets



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of PUI technologyas one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next few years.













This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors that include Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Also, the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

