The Global GERD Market is expected to grow by $ 793.85 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period

Global GERD Market 2021-2025 Technavio has been monitoring the GERD market and it is poised to grow by $ 793. 85 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3. 01% during the forecast period.

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GERD Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588309/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GERD market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population and poor lifestyle patterns. In addition, the rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GERD market analysis includes the drug class segment and geographic landscape.



The GERD market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



By Drug Class

• Antacid

• PPI

• H2 receptor antagonist drugs

• Pro-kinetic drugs



This study identifies the overuse of medicines and dietary supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the GERD market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on GERD market covers the following areas:

• GERD market sizing

• GERD market forecast

• GERD market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GERD market vendors that include Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the GERD market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



