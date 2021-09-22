Global Geothermal Power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Geothermal Power Market Report from 2021-2031. Forecasts by Resource Type (Convective Hydrothermal, Sedimentary Basin, Geo-pressured, Radiogenic, Solidified Hot Dry Rock, Part Still Molten Magma, Other Resource Type) By Technology (Ground Source Heat Pumps, Direct-Use Geothermal, Deep Geothermal Systems, Enhanced Geothermal Systems) By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-User) Power Station Type (Flash Steam Power Stations, Dry Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Stations) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/geothermal-power-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How Low Power Generation Cost of Geothermal is Driving the Market?

Low operating costs associated with geothermal electricity generation drove the market during the historic period. Operating and maintenance costs for a geothermal plant ranges from $0.01 to $0.03 per kilowatt-hour, whereas for fossil fuel power plants it ranges from $0.20 to $0.04 per kWh and for nuclear it ranges from $0.02 to $0.05 per kilowatt-hour. Low operating costs associated with geothermal power encouraged many companies to invest in this market, contributing to the market growth.

Which Technologies are in Demand for Geothermal Power Generation?

The geothermal power market is expected to benefit from the development of latest technologies such as enhanced geothermal system (EGS) and hybrid power plants. In EGS, heat is extracted by injecting water in to the subsurface through wells, under carefully controlled conditions. Injected water is passed through hot rocks and pumped back to the surface. Steam from the hot water is passed through turbine to generate electricity.

Should be Care for Environment for the Cost of Cheap Power?

Geothermal fluids contain a variable quantity of gases, largely nitrogen and carbon dioxide, with some hydrogen sulphide and smaller proportions of ammonia, mercury, radon and boron. The amounts depend on the geological conditions of different fields. Most of the chemicals are concentrated in the disposal water which is routinely re-injected into drill holes and thus not released into the environment. The concentration of the gases is usually not harmful and they can be vented to the atmosphere. Removal of hydrogen sulphide released from geothermal power plants is mandatory in the USA and Italy.

Story continues

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 – 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading producers in the field of Global Geothermal Power .

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/geothermal-power-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How the Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 440+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Geothermal Power Market , with forecasts for Resource Type, Technology, End-Use, Power Station Type each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 market in Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Mexico, Cost Rica, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and New Zealand among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the major companies involved in the Geothermal Power Market .

Leading Players

Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited Electra Therm Inc. Ormat Technologies, Inc. Ansaldo Energia General Electric Company Toshiba Corporation Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Halliburton Company Enel SpA John Wood Group PLC Calpine Corporation Terra-Gen Company Berkshire Hathaway Energy Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited Chevron Corporation PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

The Global Geothermal Power Market Report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the geothermal power market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Renewable Energy Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.



