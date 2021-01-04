Global Geospatial Value-added Services Market Report 2020: New Products Integrating AI Models Create Growth Opportunities
This study covers the impact of AI capabilities on the geospatial value-added services market. The discussion includes key industry trends, evolving requirements, future market predictions, and essentials of sustainable business models across key use cases. The study also covers relevant action points for geospatial value-added services market participants.
The geospatial value-added services market is seeing an influx of new participants owing to cheaper satellite data products and services and enabling information and communication technologies. Established incumbents have to compete with not only these participants but also new customer groups arising from the evolution of new use cases.
The market's uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities is bringing multiple disruptions. There is a rising need to better understand evolving customer requirements along with the potential impact of AI and the essentials of sustainable business models within the value-added services market.
The convergence of geospatial and AI capabilities is driving the evolution of the geospatial services market. AI advancements are giving actionable intelligence access to existing and new customer groups. Expansion of sensing and transmission capabilities has converged the volume and velocity of datasets in geospatial solutions, driving the need for advanced AI to capture relevant data for creating and delivering useful intelligence.
The increasing diversity of datasets entering geospatial solutions is also necessitating enhanced capabilities for differentiation and suitable data processing for relevant information output. AI capabilities are expected to meet such requirements, thus changing the geospatial value-added services landscape. AI is also expected to enhance the value of data in geospatial solutions, enabling solutions developers to achieve more insights through relevant data enrichment.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Dashboard
Purpose of this Experiential Study
5-step Process to Transformational Growth
Strategic Imperatives for Geospatial Value-added Services Providers
Growth Environment - Market Overview
Geospatial Value-added Services Market - Overview of Services Provider Landscape
Large and Small Satellites - Planned & Installed Base
Market Evolution - Integration and Automation Driving Future Solutions
Drivers and Restraints
Drivers Explained
Restraints Explained
Visioning Scenarios
Macro-to-Micro Visioning
Trends/Factors Impacting the AI-driven Geospatial Value-added Services Market
Top Predictions for the AI-driven Geospatial Value-added Services Market
Growth Pipeline
Levers for Growth
AI and Geospatial Services AI capabilities enabling the evolution of next-generation geospatial intelligence services
Geospatial Solutions - Workflow and Impact of AI
Use Case Formats - Key Elements and Impact
Applying Artificial Intelligence Capabilities - Market Challenges & Opportunities
IBM's AI Contributions to the Geospatial Domain
IBM Space Tech - Geo Observation
AI-enabled Geospatial Solution - IBM PAIRS-Geoscope
Case Study - IBM and OmniEarth, Inc
IBM Space Tech - Anomaly Detection
IBM Space Tech - Operator Support
IBM's AI in Geospatial Domain - Other Use Cases
Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Marketing
Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Management
Growth Opportunity 3 - Situational Awareness
Growth Opportunity 4 - Risk Management
Growth Strategy and Implementation
Success of Geospatial Business Models - Key Factors
Pointers for Successful Business Models - An Overview
Strategic Recommendations for Solutions Providers
Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
