Global Geographic Information System Market to 2030 - Rising Focus on AI-Based Geospatial Solutions Presents Opportunities

GIS Market

GIS Market

GIS Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Research Report: By Component, Function, Data Type, Project Size, and Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GIS market value will increase to $24,607.7 million by 2030 from $8,185.9 million in 2020, at an 11.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. As this technology makes it possible to visualize, analyze, and interpret geographical information to ascertain trends, patterns, and relationships, investments in it are increasing. For instance, the United Nations (UN) plans to use geographic information system (GIS) to offer location information to various industries.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has been characterized by the wide usage of this technology to map the infection spread by tracking the travel history of infected people and pinpointing those who have had any contact with them. GIS was further leveraged to create time-enabled maps, to track the spread of the virus over a period and come up with action plans.



Key Findings of GIS Market Report

The most-significant function of the technology in recent years has been mapping. Due to the rapid urbanization and population growth, GIS is being used to create maps and enable effective urban planning.



The fastest growth in the GIS market based on offering is predicted in software. This is because advanced GIS software supports the mapping of field operations, integration of analytical tools, and management and display of geographic information through dashboards and reports.



With time, the usage of this technology for disaster management in developing and developed countries is rising. It is being used to track the path and assess the impact of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, tsunamis, earthquakes, oil spills, and epidemics.



As a result, the government sector is the largest user of geographic information systems. Much of the disaster management and relief work is carried out by governments, which have, additionally, been at the forefront of COVID-19 pandemic control.



GIS is majorly used in medium-sized projects, which abound in the healthcare and defense sectors. Hence, with the rising healthcare and defense spending around the world, the usage of this technology is increasing.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing GIS market in the coming years on account of the rapid urbanization and government spending on infrastructure development.



Currently, North America makes the most use of geographic information systems because of the advanced IT infrastructure and high technical awareness here. The U.S., which is the largest defense spender in the world, uses it to manage battlefield operations, gather intelligence, monitor possible terror activities, and analyze terrain.



The major GIS market players are Esri Inc., Autodesk Inc., Hexagon AB, Schneider Electric SE, Precisely Incorporated, General Electric Company, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, PASCO CORPORATION, Trimble Inc., and IQGeo Group plc. Since the market is consolidated, they are launching advanced geographic information systems that differentiate them from each other.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1.1 GNSS/GPS antennas

4.1.1.1.2 Imaging sensors

4.1.1.1.3 Total stations

4.1.1.1.4 LiDAR sensors

4.1.1.1.5 GIS collectors

4.1.1.1.6 Others

4.1.1.2 Software

4.1.1.2.1 Remote sensing

4.1.1.2.2 Desktop

4.1.1.2.3 Server

4.1.1.2.4 Developer

4.1.1.2.5 Mobile

4.1.1.3 Service

4.1.1.3.1 Managed

4.1.1.3.2 Professional

4.1.1.3.2.1 Training and consulting

4.1.1.3.2.2 Integration and maintenance

4.1.2 By Function

4.1.2.1 Mapping

4.1.2.2 Surveying

4.1.2.3 Telematics and navigation

4.1.2.4 Location-based services

4.1.3 By Data Type

4.1.3.1 Cartographic

4.1.3.2 Photographic

4.1.3.3 Digital

4.1.3.4 Tabular

4.1.4 By Project Size

4.1.4.1 Medium

4.1.4.2 Small

4.1.4.3 Large

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Government

4.1.5.2 Construction

4.1.5.3 Utilities

4.1.5.4 Telecommunications

4.1.5.5 Mining

4.1.5.6 Agriculture

4.1.5.7 Aerospace and defense

4.1.5.8 Oil and gas

4.1.5.9 Others

4.2 GIS Deployment Cycle Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Usage of 3D GIS in urban infrastructure development

4.4.1.2 Usage of GIS in disaster management

4.4.1.3 Miniaturization of systems

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Rising investments in GIS solutions

4.4.2.2 Growing demand for enterprise GIS solutions

4.4.2.3 Increasing availability of spatial data and cloud technology

4.4.2.4 Surging demand for GIS in location as a service (LaaS)

4.4.2.5 Rising demand for GIS solutions in transportation sector

4.4.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 High initial setup cost of GIS

4.4.3.2 Lack of data

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Rising focus on AI-based geospatial solutions

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on GIS Market

4.5.1 Future Scenario

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Adoption of Next-Generation Technologies

4.7.1 AI

4.7.2 Real-Time Data

4.7.3 BIM



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

5.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

5.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

5.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

5.2 By Function

5.3 By Data Type

5.4 By Project Size

5.5 By Industry

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Countries



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.3 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Client Wins

12.4.5 Others

12.5 Key GIS Projects



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2 Hexagon AB

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Autodesk Inc.

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 Schneider Electric SE

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 General Electric Company

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 Precisely Incorporated

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7 Maxar Technologies Inc.

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financial Summary

13.8 Bentley Systems Incorporated

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financial Summary

13.9 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10 PASCO CORPORATION

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10.3 Key Financial Summary

13.11 IQGeo Group plc

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11.3 Key Financial Summary

13.12 Trimble Inc.

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 14. Appendix

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe9lsi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



