Global Genomics Market Forecast to Register Compound Annual Growth of 18.2% to Reach $63.50 Billion in 2026

·4 min read
Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics Global Market Report 2022, By Product Type, By Process, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics market is expected to grow from $27.58 billion in 2021 to $32.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The market is expected to reach $63.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.

The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore, limiting the market growth.

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

  • It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • It places the market within the context of the wider genomics market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

  • It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

  • Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The genomics market section of the report gives context.

  • It compares the genomics market with other segments of the genomics market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

  • It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, genomics indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software); Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)
2) By Process: Cell Isolation; Sample Preparation; Genomic Analysis
3) By End User: Academic Institutes; Biopharmaceutical Companies; Clinical Research Institutes

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • 10X Genomics

  • Qiagen NV

  • Fluidigm Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

  • Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Affymetrix

  • Angle PLC

  • Denovo Sciences Inc.

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • DNA Electronics Ltd.

  • Enumeral

  • Epic Sciences

  • Kellbenx Inc.

  • Resolution Bio Science Inc.

  • Wafergen Bio-systems Inc.

  • Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • CellBio

  • Beckman Coulter

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Bio-Rad

  • Carl Zeiss Microscopy

  • Cell Microsystems

  • Cellsee Diagnostics

  • CellSorter

  • Cytena

  • CytoTrack

  • Dolomite Bio

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Fluxion Biosciences

