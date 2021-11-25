The global genome editing/genome engineering market is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.2%

during the forecast period. The growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market is expected to be driven by the rise in government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects, increased application areas of genomics, and the introduction of CRISPR-Cas9 for genome engineering.

The services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the genome editing/genome engineering market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2020, the services segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The genomic editing/genome engineering services market is segmented into sequencing services; data analysis; bioinformatics services; and other services, such as informatics, clean up, gene expression, and DNA synthesis services.



Most companies in the services sector offer all these services.Although the services segment represents a major part of the market, some end users have in-house sequencing and bioinformatics capabilities.



Service providers possess highly advanced and multiple sequencing platforms and make use of high-quality consumables/kits. They also have multiple sequencing platforms, which enables these service providers to choose the most appropriate system to solve the scientific challenges of their customers and promptly deliver high-quality sequencing at a low cost.



The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment, by technology, in the genome editing/genome engineering

In 2020, the CRISPR technology accounted for the largest share.Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) is a revolutionary tool used to edit genes in a way that resembles traditional GMO techniques.



The use of the Cas9 enzymes differentiates CRISPR from other forms of genetic modification.The ease of use associated with CRISPR technology gives it a significant advantage over ZFN and TALEN, especially in generating a large set of vectors to target numerous sites or even genome-wide libraries.



Another potential advantage of CRISPR is its ability to use multiple guide RNA parallelly to target multiple sites simultaneously in the same cell. This makes it easier to mutate multiple genes at once or engineer precise deletions in a genomic region.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the genome editing/genome engineering market

The genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure Increasing investments in research and rising number of applications of gene synthesis for genetic engineering of cells and tissues of organisms are the major factors fueling the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market in the Asia Pacific region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 55%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• GenScript China)

• Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• Editas medicine (US)

• CRISPR Therapeutics

• Tecan Life sciences (Switzerland)

• Precision biosciences (US)

• Agilent technologies (Switzerland)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Cellectis SA (France)

• Intellia Therapeutics (US)

• Bluebird Bio (US)

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US)

• Synthego (US)

• Vigene Biosciences (US)

• Beam Therapeutics (US)

• Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• Origene Technologies (US)

• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US)

• Creative Biogene (US)

• Recombinetics (US)

• Caribou Biosciences (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the genome editing/genome engineering market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall genome editing/genome engineering market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

