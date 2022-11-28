Global Genitourinary Drugs Market to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Genitourinary Drugs estimated at US$27. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Urologicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Therapy Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.2% CAGR
The Genitourinary Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 0.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.
Gynecological products Segment to Record 0.7% CAGR
In the global Gynecological products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$851.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$898.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
Bayer AG
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi SA
Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd.
Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Company Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Genitourinary Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
