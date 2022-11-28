Global Genitourinary Drugs Market to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Genitourinary Drugs estimated at US$27. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genitourinary Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044618/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Urologicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Therapy Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.2% CAGR

The Genitourinary Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 0.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.

Gynecological products Segment to Record 0.7% CAGR

In the global Gynecological products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$851.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$898.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
Bayer AG
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi SA
Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd.
Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Company Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044618/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Genitourinary Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urologicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Urologicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Urologicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hormonal Therapy Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hormonal Therapy Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hormonal Therapy Drugs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecological products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Gynecological products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-infectives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Anti-infectives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-infectives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prostate Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Prostate Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Prostate Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ovarian Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Ovarian Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovarian Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bladder Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Bladder Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Bladder Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cervical Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Cervical Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Renal Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Renal Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Erectile Dysfunction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Erectile Dysfunction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Erectile Dysfunction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Tract Infections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Urinary Tract Infections by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Tract
Infections by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Benign Prostatic
Hyperplasia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Benign Prostatic
Hyperplasia by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: World Genitourinary Drugs Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products,
Anti-infectives and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs
by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical
Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract
Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually
Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other
Indications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological
products, Anti-infectives and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urologicals,
Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian
Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile
Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence &
Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign
Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer,
Cervical Cancer, Renal Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary
Tract Infections, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Genitourinary Drugs by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prostate
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Renal
Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Urinary
Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Other Indications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Genitourinary Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genitourinary Drugs by Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy
Drugs, Gynecological products, Anti-infectives and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Genitourinary Drugs by
Product - Urologicals, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Gynecological

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044618/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jerami Grant scored 29 points for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Anfernee Simons added 15 po