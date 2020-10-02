Global Generators Industry

Global Generators Market to Reach $27. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generators estimated at US$21. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mq Power

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Mtu Onsite Energy)

Sterling And Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Wartsila Corporation

Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Generator Sales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Generators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Diesel (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Diesel (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Diesel (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Natural Gas (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Natural Gas (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Natural Gas (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Standby (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Standby (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Standby (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Peak Shaving (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Peak Shaving (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Peak Shaving (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Continuous Power (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Continuous Power (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Continuous Power (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Generator Sales Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Generators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Generators Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Generators Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Generators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Generators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Generators Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Generators Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Generators Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 57: Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Generators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Generators Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Generators in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Generators Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Generators in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Generators Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Generator Sales Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Generators Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Generators Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Generators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Generators Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Generators Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Generators Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Generators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Generators Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Generators Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Generators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: German Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Generators Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: German Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: German Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Generators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Generators Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Generators in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Generators in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Generators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Generators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Generators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Generators Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Generators Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Generators Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Generators Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Generators Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Generators Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Generators Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Generators Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Generators Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Generators Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Generators Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Generators Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Generators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Generators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Generators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Generators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Generators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Generators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Generators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Generators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Generators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Generators Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Generators Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Generators Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Generators Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Generators Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Generators Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Generators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Generators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Generators Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Generators Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Generators Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Generators Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Generators Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Generators Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Generators Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Generators Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Generators Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Generators Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Generators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Generators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Generators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Generators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Generators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Generators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Generators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Generators Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Generators Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Generators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Generators Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Generators Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Generators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Generators Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Generators Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Generators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Generators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Generators Marketby Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Generators in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Generators Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Generators in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Generators Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Generators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Generators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Generators Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Generators Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Generators Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Generators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Generators Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Generators Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Generators Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Generators Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Generators Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Generators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Generators Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Generators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Generators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Generators Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Generators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Generators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Generators Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Generators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 237: Generators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Generators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 239: Generators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Generators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Generators Historic Marketby Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Generators Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Generators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Generators Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Generators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Generators Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Generators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Generators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 251: Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Generators Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Generators Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Generators Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Generators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Iranian Generators Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 258: Generators Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 260: Generators Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Generators Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 263: Generators Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Generators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Israeli Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 266: Generators Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 267: Israeli Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Generators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Generators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Generators Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Generators in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Generators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 273: Saudi Arabian Generators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Generators in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 275: Generators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 276: Saudi Arabian Generators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 278: United Arab Emirates Generators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 279: Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: United Arab Emirates Generators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 282: Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 284: United Arab Emirates Generators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 285: Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 287: Rest of Middle East Generators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 288: Rest of Middle East Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 289: Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 290: Rest of Middle East Generators Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 291: Generators Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 292: Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



