The Global Gene Therapy Market is forecast to grow by $4613.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the gene therapy market and is forecast to grow by $4613.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570397/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the gene therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in special drug designations, benefits associated with gene therapy, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The gene therapy market is segmented as below:
• By Therapy Area
• Oncology
• CNS
• Ophthalmology
• Rare diseases
• Others

By Delivery Mode
• In vivo
• Ex vivo

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the gene therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth potential in developing economies and rise in clinical pipeline for gene therapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gene therapy market covers the following areas:
• Gene therapy market sizing
• Gene therapy market forecast
• Gene therapy market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene therapy market vendors that include Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Also, the gene therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570397/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars - live updates

    European Union diplomats have been forced to delay a key vote on plans to ban combustion engine cars across the bloc from 2035, after Germany and Italy mounted a last-minute revolt.

  • China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

  • Heating oil, gas, diesel prices climb back up

    A five-week string of falling heating oil and diesel prices on P.E.I. ended Friday morning. It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The maximum price of heating oil rose 4.3 cent per litre to $1.408. The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 4.7 cents to $2.003 per litre.. Gas prices have been more up and down over that same period, but mostly down. Last week the price per litre was about 12 cents lower than at the end of January. On F

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in

    Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma and others from China's crackdown-hit internet sector will be absent from this year's parliamentary sessions, as Beijing boosts representation from the tech hardware sector, delegate lists show. Nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) will gather in Beijing on Sunday for its first meeting since Xi Jinping secured a norm-breaking third leadership term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party last October.

  • Nunavut judge blocks legal move by protestors countersuing Baffinland

    Editor's note: This story has been substantially corrected. An earlier version said that a group of Inuit protesters were seeking an injunction against Baffinland Iron Mines and were denied the right to do so in the courts. In fact, the courts have only ruled on whether the Nuluujaat Land Guardians can file a lis pendens, a formal notice of legal action, on lands leased to Baffinland. Other parts of the counterclaim against Baffinland may still proceed. A group of Inuit who are counter-suing Baf

  • Europe's trade deficit with Russia down by a third in December, Eurostat says

    The European Union's trade deficit with Russia dropped in December to a third of its level before the Ukraine war, as imports of coal, gas and oil slumped, data from the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday. Europe has been trying to wean itself off Russian gas and oil and find alternative sources for its energy needs after Moscow cut pipeline deliveries to the EU following its Ukraine invasion. The EU has also imposed a ban on Russian seaborne crude oil imports from Dec. 5.

  • Experts ranked the leading self-driving companies. Tesla didn't even crack the top 10.

    Tesla was nowhere to be found in this year's list of the top 10 of leading automated driving firms ranked by research firm Guidehouse Insights.

  • Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

    TORONTO — Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country. The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which it announced Thursday will be shuttered by late June. Its e-commerce business, nordstrom.ca, was due to cease operations by the end of the day. Chief executive Erik Nordstrom said the closures were the result of regular reviews the company conducts that challenged its longtim

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Ecuador’s Oil Industry Is In Deep Crisis

    Ecuador’s national oil company Petroecuador declared a force majeure on almost all of its production last week as problems seem to continue to pile up for the country’s crisis-stricken oil industry

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Shopify creates new career tracks with even compensation for managers and 'crafters'

    OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. is revamping its staffing and compensation model. The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says staff will now be split into two career tracks: managers and crafters. Compensation levels will be equivalent regardless of whether someone chooses to be a manager or a crafter. Shopify says the model will reward people for the impact they make on the company regardless of whether they are a manager or not. It adds the model bucks trends that saw companies only succeed at incentivizin

  • Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

    Russia is set to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, and the move could have significant implications for oil markets

  • How You Can Retire at 65 With $4 Million

    Is $4 million enough to retire at 65? For most people, the answer is yes. But there are a lot of considerations and a good deal of planning to retire, regardless of how much you've saved. Everyone has different needs when … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65 With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after record-breaking snowfall

    Yosemite National Park will stay closed indefinitely after record snowfall.The popular tourist destination was due to reopen on Wednesday (1 March) but will remain closed as 15ft of snow is covering some of the roads.Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and broke its snow record in recent days, with 40 inches on the ground, passing the previous high of 36 inches in 1969.There is currently no word as to when the park will reopen, or be safe again for visitors.

  • Another 70 Olaplex customers just joined the hair-loss lawsuit against the trendy hair care brand

    More than 100 customers are now accusing Olaplex hair care products of causing hair loss and scalp problems, according to an amended injury lawsuit.