Global Gene Panel Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.09 Bn by 2028| Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Gene Panel Market which was USD 2.20 Billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3.09 Billion by 2028, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Vantage Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.



Vantage Market research has a newly released expansive study titled Gene Panel Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Businesses can adopt the universal Gene Panel Market report to bring about an utmost success. An expert team involved in creating this report concentrates on understanding the client’s businesses and its needs so that the superior market research report is delivered to the client. The company profiles of all the dominating market players and brands that are making moves such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are described in this business report. Talented capabilities and brilliant resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services work together to build a top-notch Gene Panel Market research report.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/gene-panel-market-1332/request-sample

Recent Developments:

February 2021: QIAGEN and INOVIO Expand Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Companion Diagnostic for INOVIOs VGX-3100 for Advanced Cervical Dysplasia.

April 2021: Illumina and Kartos Therapeutics Announce New Oncology Partnership to Develop an NGS-Based TP53 Companion Diagnostic. With this partnership, Illumina will expand the TruSight Oncology offerings into hematologic malignancies.

Story continues

List of Prominent Players in the Gene Panel Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BGI

GENEWIZ, Inc.

GATC Biotech

Novogene Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Personalis Inc.

GeneDx Inc.

Invitae Corporation

What is Gene Panel? What will be the valuation of the Global Gene Panel Market by 2028?

Market Dynamics :

Escalating Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

The number of infectious and chronic diseases are proliferating across the globe amid all the precautions and personal hygiene procedures taken care of. In the prevention of chronic diseases, nutrition and diet are the most critical factors. Whereas, nutritional content in diet is deteriorating, prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is escalating, especially across developing countries including Southeast Asian countries and Western European countries. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological, osteoporosis, and cancer, are some of the common chronic diseases. Thus, increasing chronic diseases prevalence will ultimately upsurge the demand for Gene Panels, further propelling the Gene Panels market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing number of Congenital Diseases

Congenital anomalies are also known as birth defects, congenital disorders or congenital malformations. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 295 000 new-borns die within 28 days of birth every year, worldwide, due to congenital anomalies. Moreover, number of people living with Sickle cell disease (SCD) is also increasing. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects approximately 100,000 Americans. SCD occurs among about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births. Sickle cell disease (SCD) occurs among about 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births. Gene Panels have application in diagnosis of congenital disorders. Thus, increase in number of Congenital Diseases is increasing the need for Gene Panels. Consequently, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/gene-panel-market-1332/0

Consider Vantage Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry’s leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behavior that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market’s valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges



The Report on Gene Panel Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/gene-panel-market-1332

Frequently Asked Questions Covered in the Report:

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

This report analyzed five years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Gene Panel market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Global Gene Panel Market.

Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Gene Panel Market

North America has dominated the Global Gene Panel Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to consumer demand for safe and effective genetic tests in the region. Additionally, mounting demand for personalized medicine in addition to the growing application of genetic testing in oncology is, further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Gene Panel market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies, as well as large base of population. Additionally, rising healthcare spending is further propelling the market growth in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on Gene Panel Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.20 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3.09 Billion CAGR 20.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BGI

GENEWIZ Inc.

GATC Biotech

Novogene Co. Ltd.

QIAGEN

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Personalis Inc.

GeneDx Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Digital Therapeutics market is valued at USD 3.16 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 14.52 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-therapeutics-market-1327

Brewing Enzymes market was valued at USD 292 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 585 Million by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/brewing-enzymes-market-1085

Bacteriological Testing market was valued at USD 10.85 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.16 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bacteriological-testing-market-1081

Bioadhesives market was valued at USD 6.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bioadhesives-market-1079

Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market was valued at USD 726 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 963.42 Million by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/drag-reducing-additives-dra-market-0266



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog:



