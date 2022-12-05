The Global Gender Reassignment Surgery Market is expected to grow by $321.48 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the gender reassignment surgery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries globally, favorable government policies, and increasing insurance coverage for gender reassignment surgical procedures.



The gender reassignment surgery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Male to female

• Female to male



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising awareness among the transgender population about gender reassignment surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the gender reassignment surgery market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in social acceptance of the LGBTQ community and growing expert opinions on the medical necessity of gender transition will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gender reassignment surgery market covers the following areas:

• Gender reassignment surgery market sizing

• Gender reassignment surgery market forecast

• Gender reassignment surgery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gender reassignment surgery market vendors that include Andrew Ives., Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, British United Provident Association Ltd., Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Costhetics Pty Ltd., Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Oregon Health and Science University, Penn Medicine, Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Swedish Health Services, Thai Medical, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., and Regents of the University of Michigan. Also, the gender reassignment surgery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

