Global Gelatin Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Global Gelatin Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gelatin Market by Source (Plants, Animals), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Health & Nutrition, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gelatin market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The application of gelatin in the food & beverages is accounting for the largest share in the application segment

A majority of bakery and confectionary products contain gelatin. In addition, bakery and confectionery products are the most commonly consumed products across the globe. Products, such as gummy candies, deserts, cakes, marshmallows, ice creams, dips, sauces, and others, are majorly produced using gelatin for offering an improved taste and texture.

Gelatin is used as a gelling, emulsifying, and stabilizing agent in bakery and confectionery food products. Powdered gelatin is mostly used in bakery products. Gelatin finds various applications in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Beverages such as fruit juices, fruit wine, ciders, and beer contain several impurities and insoluble matter. Gelatin is used to clarify various beverages, wherein the clarification process is known as fining.

It forms a cluster with hydrocolloids and other proteins and reduces the turbidity and astringency of the final beverages without having any negative impact on the flavor components. Gelatin is also used as an alternative to sugar in many beverages. The growing demand for fortified beverages, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages fuels the demand for gelatin worldwide.

The cosmetics and personal care segment is the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR among the applications of gelatin in 2023

The cosmetics & personal care application segment is the fastest growing with the highest CAGR among other applications in 2023. Gelatin use in personal care products such as cosmetics, creams, and hair care products such as wave-set lotions is high due to its anti-aging, anti-oxidant, and anti-wrinkle properties, along with curing dryness and pigmentation. Gelatin is also beneficial for hair and nails due to its high protein content.

Due to its excellent bioactivity toward human skin, gelatin is extensively used in cosmetic products. It is proven to be safe for cosmeceutical usage. Manufacturers use gelatin in almost all types of beauty and cosmetic products, such as creams, powders, lip colors, and shampoos. Due to lifestyle changes and stress, signs of aging on the skin have started to occur at quite an early stage, contributing to the increasing demand for gelatin in cosmetic products.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the gelatin market

The market of the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a drastic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector.

Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in the inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, functional food, and convenience food, and a surge in income and purchasing power are the major factors offering growth opportunities for gelatin manufacturers in the market in the region. The other major application of gelatin in this region is pharmaceuticals.

Most of the tablet coating is done with gelatin. Gelatin is used in hard and soft capsules. With the rise in population and increase in diseases drives the pharmaceutical industry in this region. This creates high growth opportunities for manufacturers of gelatin in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Functional and Convenience Food Products

Increasing Applications of Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Industry

Rising Use of Gelatin in Medical and Biomedical Applications

Increasing Demand for Naturally Sourced Ingredients

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Products

Limited Acceptance due to Cultural Restrictions

Opportunities

Use of Gelatin in Fortified Confectionery and Sports Nutrition Products

Use of Gelatin as Potential Biodegradable Packaging Material for Foods

Changing Lifestyles and Food Habits and Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Insufficient Technologies to Extract and Process Gelatin

Rising Prices and Scarcity of Raw Materials

Case Study

Market Mapping and Ecosystem of Gelatin Market

