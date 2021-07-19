Global GDPR Services Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach a Value of $4.4 Billion by 2027 - Pressing Need for Compliance Services a Hyper-Growth Market
Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Influencer Market Insights
COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions
GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data
Key Articles Impacting Security Operations
Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR
CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR
Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market
Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook
Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions
Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption
GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance
Measures to Ensure Compliance
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers
Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance
E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden
Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices
Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs
Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR
Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates
Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance
Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term
Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR
Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era
Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 102
