Global Gas Pressure Regulators Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2033 With a CAGR of 3.4% Over the Forecast Period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Market Study on Gas Pressure Regulators: Expanding Oil & Gas Industry to Boost the Growth. Industrial segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 3.4% in the Gas Pressure Regulators Market in 2023. Increasing Popularity of Automation & Remote Monitoring in North America to Fuel the Market Growth.

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas pressure regulators market size is expected to be valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. With the continual expansion of the natural gas distribution network across the globe, the overall scope for gas pressure regulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4 % between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 4.4 Billion by 2033.



One of the key drivers of the market growth is the increasing demand for natural gas vehicles. The use of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) is on the rise due to their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness. This has led to an increase in the demand for gas pressure regulators, which are required to regulate the pressure of natural gas in NGVs. The increasing adoption of NGVs in the transportation sector is expected to boost the growth of the gas pressure regulators market during the forecast period.

Another factor driving the growth of the Gas Pressure Regulators market is the growing use of liquefied petroleum gas: LPG is used for cooking, heating, and in the transportation sector. The growth of the LPG market is driving the demand for gas pressure regulators, as they are essential for regulating the pressure of LPG and ensuring safe usage. The increasing demand for LPG in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is expected to accelerate the growth of the gas pressure regulators market in the near future.

In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies is accelerating the demand for Gas Pressure Regulators. Gas pressure regulator manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML to enhance the performance and capabilities of their products. This trend is driving the growth of the gas pressure regulators market, as companies seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety standards.

Moreover, the increasing industrialization is also expected to boost the market prospects. The industrial sector is a major end-user of gas pressure regulators, and the increasing industrialization in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for these products in the near future. Industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation require gas pressure regulators for various applications, and the growing demand for these industries is expected to boost the growth of the gas pressure regulators market.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of safety is also expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the Gas Pressure Regulators market. There is a growing awareness of safety in various industries, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where accidents can have serious consequences. Gas pressure regulators are essential for ensuring the safe operation of gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other infrastructure, and their demand is expected to increase as companies seek to improve safety standards.

Besides, governments around the world are promoting the use of natural gas and other clean energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address environmental concerns. This is expected to drive the demand for gas pressure regulators, as they are essential for regulating the pressure of natural gas and ensuring safe usage. Government initiatives and policies are expected to accelerate the growth of the gas pressure regulators market in the near future.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Gas Pressure Regulators Market was valued at US$ 3.1 Billion by 2022-end

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2 .1 %

North America is expected to hold the highest market share of 3 4 . 5 % during the forecast period.

By Type, the Single-Stage Regulator segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 3.2 % in 2033.

On the basis of End-User, the Industrial segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 3.0 % in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, Gas Pressure Regulators services are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4 %.

By 2033, the market value of Gas Pressure Regulators is expected to reach US$ 4.4 Billion.



The growth in oil & gas industry, as well as rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the Gas Pressure Regulators market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the gas pressure regulators market are Essex Industries , Greggerson Gasetechnik , GMR GAS s.r.o. , V.K. Engineering Works , Emerson Electric Co. , Athena Technology , Cavagna Group , SAP INDUSTRIES , DEM Machinery Co., Ltd. , NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION , Tewelding Engineers , Linde Group , Honeywell International, Inc. , ESKA , Shenzen Wofly Technology Co., Ltd. , Dormont , and among others.

Recent Developments:

In August 2020, Linde plc. announced the launch of its new SERIES 4 range of gas pressure regulators for industrial applications. The regulators offer improved safety, reliability, and accuracy, and are designed to operate in harsh environments.

In May 2020, The Linde Group and Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement to jointly promote the development of China's hydrogen energy industry. The agreement includes the development and supply of gas pressure regulators for hydrogen refueling stations.

Key Segments Covered in the Gas Pressure Regulators Industry Analysis

by Type:

Single Stage Regulator

Dual Stage Regulator

Third Stage Regulator

Dual Inlet Regulator

Auto Changeover Regulator



by Type of Gas:

Fuel Gases Liquid Propane Compressed Natural Gas

Corrosive Gases

Oxidizers

Inert Gases

Toxic Gases



by End-User:

Commercial

Industrial

Household



by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



