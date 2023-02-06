The Global Gaming Software Market is forecast to grow by $48.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Gaming Software Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the gaming software market and is forecast to grow by $48.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891145/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the gaming software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by revolutionary improvements in gaming engines, growing developments in cross-platform gaming support, and in-app purchases from freemium customers.

The gaming software market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Mobile games
• Console games
• PC games

By Revenue Stream
• Box/CD game
• Shareware
• Freeware
• In-app purchases

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing popularity of esports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with social media platforms and advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gaming software market covers the following areas:
• Gaming software market sizing
• Gaming software market forecast
• Gaming software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming software market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Unity Software Inc. Also, the gaming software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891145/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • TFSA: Healthcare Dividend Stocks Are Perfect for Passive Income

    Top healthcare dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) and others can provide huge passive income in your TFSA. The post TFSA: Healthcare Dividend Stocks Are Perfect for Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Soar After a Recession

    Magna International (TSX:MG) and TFI International (TSX:TFII) are value plays that recently picked up traction in January! The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Soar After a Recession appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: Fortis Stock vs Enbridge

    Fortis stock and Enbridge are top dividend stocks on the TSX today. Which stock is better buy for safe dividend income today? The post Better Buy: Fortis Stock vs Enbridge appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern

    Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.

  • Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators from India's main opposition party turned out Monday in India's capital New Delhi and other cities demanding an investigation into allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation by India’s second-biggest business group, headed by coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani. The Adani Group said Monday that its major investors, known in India as “promoters," had pledged to prepay $1.1 billion in share-backed loans due for repayment by September 2024. The repaymen

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating

    Shares of most Adani Group companies continue to fall sharply even after India's market regulator assured investors the country's markets are stable.

  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 17%

    The analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ( TSE:CP ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as investors ponder Fed's rate path

    U.S. stocks plopped at the open Monday as investors faced another medley of earnings and evaluated the outlook for interest rates following January's blowout jobs report.

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Here's how tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Baidu are taking on ChatGPT, and what that could mean for investors

    AI-powered ChatGPT has become a buzzword for investors. Here's what the Big Techs are working on to make sure they don't get left behind.

  • Faraday Future shares soar on securing funding to start EV production

    Delivery of the sports utility vehicle, originally slated to start in late 2022, will now begin before the end of April, the company said on Sunday. The development offered a spot of relief to investors who have seen the stock plummet 92% since listing in July 2021 as the loss-making startup grappled with a boardroom battle, governance issues and a dwindling cash balance that hurt its production plans. Los Angeles-based Faraday has moved to save cash in recent months by slowing development of future cars.

  • Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years

    Sources inside Mercedes-Benz say the brand will cull 19 of 33 body styles from now to 2030, focusing on big-profit models like Maybach and Mythos.

  • Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

    Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members who voted on the contract on Friday rejected the proposal from Disney, sending negotiators back to the bargaining table for another round of talks that have been ongoing since August. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition had been demanding a starting minimum wage jump to at least $18 an hour in the first year of the contract, up from the starting minimum wage of $15 an hour won in the previous contract.

  • Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March, and said in October it would fully quit the Russian market, selling stakes in its Russian assets to a local investor. Its exit is part of a exodus of global companies from Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

  • Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note

    Hedge funds betting against stocks globally abandoned those trades last week at the fastest pace since 2015, surpassing the speed of their exodus from the meme stock frenzy two years ago, according to a Goldman Sachs research note. The latest short squeeze, implying that stock prices rose so much that bearish bets become too expensive to hold, saw hedge funds caught out by a sharp rally in equities on Feb. 2 after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed the pace of interest rate hikes and markets anticipated that rates would peak soon. According to the Goldman note, seen by Reuters, the speed at which hedge funds exited bearish positions surpassed that seen in January 2021 when retail traders worked in concert to push shortsellers out of stocks such as videogame retailer Gamestop and movie theatre operator AMC Entertainment Holdings.

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • Stock market is basically going nowhere for the rest of the year: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman brings a voice of reason to the 2023 rally.