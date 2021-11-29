Global Gaming Computer Market, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2030: Growing Popularity of E-Sports Championship Poses Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Computer Market By Product, Price, End Use, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming computer market was valued at $40.13 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $145.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. A gaming computer is designed and manufactured specifically with advanced gaming needs in mind. It means high speed, huge memory, better graphics, and fast processing power. Gaming PCs have a video card, which is a PC part used to improve the nature of pictures displayed on the screen. They also have their own devoted RAM, a GPU, and a cooling framework where an ordinary PC generally uses a locally available graphics controller.



Significant factors that impact the growth of the gaming computer market include a drastic surge in the number of gamers worldwide, revolutionizing IoT in the gaming industry, and the advent of high graphic desktops and laptops. However, the shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets hampers the market growth.

On the contrary, the growth in popularity of e-sports championships poses lucrative opportunities for gaming computers during the forecast period. However, the shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets acts as a major barrier for the gaming computer market growth. Moreover, growth in popularity of e-sports championships creates lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The gaming computer market is segmented into product, price, end use, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is fragmented into desktop and laptop. On the basis of price, it is segregated into low range, mid-range, and premium. By end use, it is divided into causal gaming and professional gaming. Both casual gaming and professional gaming is further analyzed on basis on demographics, viz., men and women.

By sales channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, the gaming computer market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the gaming computer market include:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

CyberPowerPC

Dell

Lenovo

Micro-Star INT'L CO. LTD.

Razer Inc.

The Hewlett-Packard Company

The Samsung Group

These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Segments

By Product

Desktop

Laptop

By Price

Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium

By End Use

Casual Gaming

Men

Women

Professional Gaming

Men

Women

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Gaming Computer Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Drastic Surge in Number of Gamers Worldwide

3.3.1.2. IoT is Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry

3.3.1.3. Advent of High Graphic Desktops and Laptops

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Shift of Casual Gamers Towards Mobile Phones and Tablets

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Growing Popularity of E-Sports Championship

3.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on the Gaming Computer Market

3.4.1. Impact on Market Size

3.4.2. End-user Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.4.3. Key Player Strategy

3.4.3.1. Limited Investments for R&D

3.4.3.2. Focus on Next-Generation Products

3.4.3.3. Shift Toward Agile Supply Chain Model

Chapter 4: Gaming Computer Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Desktop

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Laptop

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Peripherals

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Gaming Computer Market, by Price

5.1. Overview

5.2. Low Range

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Mid-Range

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Premium

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Gaming Computer Market, by End Use

6.1. Overview

6.2. Casual Gaming

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Men

6.2.3. Women

6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.5. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Professional Gaming

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 7: Gaming Computer Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Overview

7.2. Online

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Offline

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 8: Gaming Computer Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Competitive Dashboard

9.3. Competitive Heatmap

Chapter 10: Company Profiles







