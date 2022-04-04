Global Game-Based Learning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End User, By Deployment Type, By Game Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Game-Based Learning Market size is expected to reach $32. 6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 19. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Game-based learning is built on the idea of teaching through repetition, failure, and goal achievement.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Game-Based Learning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End User, By Deployment Type, By Game Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249495/?utm_source=GNW
This is the foundation of video gaming. The player starts out slowly and gradually increases their abilities until they can easily navigate the most difficult levels. Well-designed games have enough challenge to keep the player interested while remaining simple enough to win.

This same technique is applied to teaching a curriculum in game-based learning. Students collaborate toward a common objective, making decisions and dealing with the repercussions of their decisions. They learn and practice the proper method to do things on a regular basis. As a result, rather than passive learning, active learning occurs.

Game traits and principles are interwoven within learning activities in game-based learning. Learning activities encourage student engagement and motivation to learn in this setting. Points systems, badges, leaderboards, discussion boards, quizzes, and classroom response systems are all part of game-based learning. Points may be rewarded academically, such as an extra week to complete an assignment after achieving a specific threshold. Students can earn badges for achieving a certain level of achievement, and classroom response systems like Kahoot or Top Hat reward engagement with points.

By incorporating video game design and components into learning environments, game-based learning tries to encourage students and arouse their interest. This strategy simplifies complex concepts while also providing an engaging and fun learning experience. In addition, it provides students’ ownership of their learning, encourages them to move to a lateral thinking approach, allows them to study diverse disciplines, and makes the learning process more viable. As a result, game-based learning has become one of the most popular educational segments in the world.

COVID-19 Impact

The closure of educational facilities owing to the COVID-19 epidemic leads imperatively to the utilization of technological advancements and the Internet for ensuring the continuity of learning. In this direction, Game-based Learning can be beneficial to teaching and learning as most students prefer to use their mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Moreover, incorporating gaming into the educational process can boost students’ motivation for learning and improve their learning outcomes.

Game-based learning has numerous potentialities for facilitating the transformation of learning and education in ways that are appropriate to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19, while also providing benefits that are relevant and long-lasting well after the pandemic has passed. Digital game-based learning and gamification, for example, are enabled by modern ICT technologies and allow for the creation of communal learning experiences that are not confined by the physical limits of a classroom.

Market Growth Factors:

The rise in the number of smartphone and internet users

According to figures from the International Telecommunication Union 2020, 62.6 percent of Asia’s total population has internet connectivity and witnessed a growth of 2,268 percent since 2000. Due to growing disposable income, the presence of some of the world’s leading players, and other conducive factors, Europe and North America are making substantial growth in innovative learning methods. The demand for game-based learning in these regions is due to the ever-growing internet penetration rates. In the same year, Africa had relatively low internet penetration than other regions. In the upcoming years, the growing number of smartphone users is likely to play a significant role in creating demand for innovative learning methods like game-based learning. According to UN, Eurostat, and other similar agencies’ figures, there were approximately 5.27 billion smartphone or mobile users in the globe in 2020, accounting for approximately 67.1 percent of the population.

Demand for augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI) in education is on the rise

AR-enabled games are being developed by companies; players can use AR technologies to sketch pictures and show off their creations. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality in on-the-job training is rapidly expanding. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) began its culinary training with virtual reality. The virtual reality environment can be used to train personnel without the risk of making mistakes.

Panning Slides, Vertical Parallax, Horizontal Parallax, Layered Display, and 360 interactions are examples of displays created by companies. This creates a 3D effect by displaying multiple elements of sub-topics on the same screen. To develop really engaging learning experiences, companies use a combination of 3D animation, 2D animation, augmented reality, virtual reality, original audio, and well-honed instructional design concepts to produce turnkey immersive learning solutions.

Market Restraining factors:

Lack of IT infrastructure at schools and colleges and low internet accessibility

It is challenging to set up IT infrastructure in schools and businesses. They’ll need to set up servers like a cloud server, a dedicated server, and a shared server, among other things. Each server has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The expense of running a cloud server is high. Moreover, it is still not feasible for many educations as well as other institutions to incorporate game-based learning solutions in their curriculum due to the high initial investment. Corporations must also establish a software that incorporates a learning management system (LMS). Hundreds of LMS are available on the market; some are commercial, while others, like MOODLE, are open-source. It is challenging to compare the features of each LMS to their training demands and budget, and then choose the best LMS.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Services segment garnered a significant revenue share of the Game-based Learning market in 2020. This is because these services assist end users with the development of game-based learning solutions as well as the installation, deployment, and continuing support of such solutions. Certain service providers assist end-users in developing tailored solutions for their businesses. In the game-based learning market, implementation services allow businesses to customize, install, configure, and deploy a game-based learning solution to meet their specific business needs. These services allow businesses to tailor a game-based learning solution to their specific training workflow and user hierarchy, hence enhancing the delivery and efficacy of the training.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Education, Consumer, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, and Others. In 2020, the Education segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the Game-based learning market. In this industry, game-based learning is utilized in flashcard-type games like a duel, simulation games (Plantville), quiz games (Kahoot), interactives (Funbrain), reality testing games (chemistry VR), puzzles (crossword), and strategy games (Europa universals). Students are motivated and interested in game-based learning because it is unique. The rapid feedback that learners and educators receive as a result of the gaming technique is a significant feature that both learners and educators benefit from.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. In 2020, the Cloud segment held the largest revenue share of the game-based learning market. This is because a rising number of educational institutions are inclined towards the games-based learning models on cloud platforms. This is due to the cloud platform’s advantages, which include minimal implementation costs, improved performance, tailored services, and flexibility. Cloud-based deployment of game-based learning solutions is further encouraged by simpler and more effective data processing methodologies, huge storage, and easy switching between projects.

Game Type Outlook

Based on Game Type, the market is segmented into Training, knowledge & skill-based Games, Assessment & Evaluation Games, AI-based Games, AR VR Games, Language Learning Games and Others. In 2020, the AI-based games segment obtained a promising revenue share of the game-based learning market. Adaptive learning – that is, learning information that automatically and constantly adapts to the learner’s competence and knowledge based on their input – is one effective method artificial intelligence will supplement game-based learning. This implies synthesizing data on a player’s actions, abilities, and learning styles in a game-based learning setting, then using that data to give content tailored to that individual’s needs.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Game-based learning market. In addition, the region would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. In terms of end-user adoption of game-based learning solutions, North America has been a very open and competitive market. It is the most advanced region in terms of implementing a game-based learning system. Within traditional-based learning solutions, it has been particularly receptive to integrating the latest technological breakthroughs, such as integration technologies with AI, cloud, and mobile technologies. The strict government standards and regulations created for numerous industries are a primary economic factor for this region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kahoot! AS, Spin Master Corp., Breakaway Games, Raptivity (Harbinger Group), StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Schell Games, BYJU’S (Tangible Play, Inc.), Frontier Developments plc, Bublar Group AB (Vobling AB), and Recurrence, Inc.

Strategies Deployed in Game-Based Learning Market

Jan-2022: Schell Games introduced Lost Recipes - an upcoming educational game that allows a person to explore authentic cooking across time and cultures in VR. In Lost Recipes, a person can take on the role of a Ghost Chef in training, preparing meals for spirits from the Greek, Chinese, and Maya civilizations who want to pass down their favorite dish’s ancient recipes.

Nov-2021: Kahoot! formed a partnership with Minecraft, a sandbox video game developed by the Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios. Following the partnership, the companies rolled out free learning content as part of their Hour of Code: TimeCraft program. This partnership would provide an interactive learning experience within the world of Minecraft and on Kahoot!, making the world of coding even more exciting and accessible.

Nov-2021: Kahoot! unveiled Kahoot!+ Study, a new offering developed for higher education students. Kahoot!+ Study enables students to develop unique study experiences and expedite their learning for final exam season and throughout the school year. Higher education students can get rid of tedious study sessions and experience entertaining and active learning with the Kahoot!+ Study membership plans.

Sep-2021: Kahoot! came into a partnership with Star Wars, an American epic space opera multimedia franchise. This partnership features Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO, BB-8, and Chewbacca are among the characters and droids from the Star Wars franchise to offer collections of ready-to-play kahoots on Kahoot! Academy. Through this partnership, Kahoot! Academy provides an innovative way to engage in learning for its millions of users across the world.

Sep-2021: Kahoot! took over Clever, a privately-held, California-based company that is one of the most broadly-used digital learning platforms in U.S. K-12 education. Moreover, the two companies would together offer enhanced digital learning solutions and offerings for educators, students, parents, schools, and districts globally, assisting learners to discover their complete learning potential.

Jul-2021: Kahoot! introduced a new integration with GIPHY. This integration would provide a free feature that enables all Kahoot! users to include GIPHY content - including GIFs and animated stickers - to their Kahoot! learning games.

May-2021: Osmo formed a partnership with In Motion, the largest airport-based electronics retailer in North America, and its sister venues iStore and Soundbalance, which provide advanced and diverse premium electronics for tech-savvy businesses and leisure travelers. Traveling with technology is a necessity for today’s parents, even for their children, who are looking for the greatest items and entertainment to use while on the road. Moreover, because tablet technology makes it easier to use while flying, kids may effortlessly play Osmo’s fun learning activities for kids.

Oct-2020: Osmo introduced Math Wizard educational games series, which allows kids to learn math at their own pace and assists parents increase pandemic schooling. For children aged six to eight, Osmo has developed a new curriculum-inspired Math Wizard series. The series teaches mathematics using games that are engaging, hands-on, narrative-driven, and adventure-based, in which children learn math by touching and manipulating things and playing with everyday math applications.

Oct-2020: Spin Master took over Rubik’s Brand, owner of the world-famous Rubik’s Cube. Following the acquisition, Spin Master intends to build on the Rubik’s brand’s legacy, with plans for more innovation across the Rubik’s offerings and wider distribution across the Company’s global reach.

Jul-2018: Schell Games rolled out HoloLAB Champions, a new game through which it brought VR into the chemistry labs. The new game is designed to be used in conjunction with a classroom curriculum and is aimed at high school students aged 14 to 18. The game, which is available for download through the Steam online platform, teaches chemical skills and allows players to learn through virtual experiments in a game show format.

May-2018: Recurrence extended its partnership with Penn State University, one of the best universities in the world. Following the partnership, the Recurrence offers The Signature Case Study, a business simulation in which students play high-level executive roles like CEO or CFO as they lead an airline through a series of obstacles based on real-world data.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By End User

• Education

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Retail & eCommerce

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Others

By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Game Type

• Training, knowledge & skill-based Games

• Assessment & Evaluation Games

• AI-based Games

• AR VR Games

• Language Learning Games

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Kahoot! AS

• Spin Master Corp.

• Breakaway Games

• Raptivity (Harbinger Group)

• StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

• Schell Games

• BYJU’S (Tangible Play, Inc.)

• Frontier Developments plc

• Bublar Group AB (Vobling AB)

• Recurrence, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249495/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th