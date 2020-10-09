Global Gambling Market Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $119 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gambling Market to Reach $647.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gambling estimated at US$443.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$647.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$209.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Casino segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Betting Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR



In the global Betting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

1xbet (Exinvest Limited)

Holdings PLC

AsianLogic Limited

Bet365 Group

bet-at-home.com AG

Betsson AB

Betway Limited

BML Group Ltd. (Casinoeuro)

Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc.

Camelot Group

Casino Cosmopol

Casumo Services Limited

Co-Gaming Ltd. (Casinostugan)

Co-Gaming Ltd. (Comeon)

Folkeautomaten

Funstage Spielewebseitenbetriebsges.m.b.H

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Genting Berhad

GVC Holdings PLC (Isle of Man)

Jackpotjoy Plc

Kindred Group plc

Las Vegas Sands Corporation

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

Mobilbet

Mr Green Limited

mybet Holding SE

NorgesAutomaten

Norsk Tipping AS

OnlineCasino Deutschland AG

Osterreichische Lotterien Gesellschaft mbH (Win2day)

Paddy Power Betfair

Pinnacle (Curacao)

Playtech PLC (Isle of Man)

Rank Group Plc

SJM Holdings Ltd.

Sportech PLC

Svenska Spel AB

The Stars Group

Vera & John

William Hill PLC

Wynn Resorts Limited

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Gambling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Gambling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Gambling Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Gambling Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Lottery (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Lottery (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Lottery (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Casino (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Casino (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Casino (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Betting (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Betting (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Betting (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Land-based (Platform) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Land-based (Platform) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Land-based (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Online (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Online (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Online (Platform) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axu064

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

