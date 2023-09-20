A new global fusion restaurant has opened its doors in Columbia’s Vista. Check out where

A new global fusion restaurant has opened its doors in Columbia’s Vista district.

Urban Wok recently opened in the University of South Carolina’s 650 Lincoln apartment development on Lincoln Street near Colonial Life Arena. The fusion restaurant with an Asian flair is right around the corner from a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Urban Wok announced the 650 Lincoln opening in a Monday evening Facebook post.

Urban Wok is a fresh stir fry concept where diners can customize their dishes. Customers can choose a base — such as jasmine rice or udon noodles, among others — then add meats and veggies including chicken, beef, mixed peppers and more. Diners can then choose from a number of flavorful sauces for their meal.

The restaurant says on its website that its signature sauces are gluten-free and vegan and are made fresh daily. Urban Wok also has a number of appetizers, according to its online menu, including wings, jalapeno fried rice and potstickers, among other items.

This is the second Urban Wok location in Columbia. The other is at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway in the northeast. The small chain also has spots in Minnesota and Georgia.