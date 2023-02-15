Global Fusion Inhibitors Market Anticipated to Grow at CAGR of 14.2% Between 2022 and 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to the Fusion Inhibitors Industry research report, the global market was valued at US$ 295.3 Mn in 2021. Furthermore, the fusion inhibitors industry size is expected to exceed US$ 7.2 Bn by 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

An increase in the incidence and prevalence of AIDS and HIV infections is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global fusion inhibitors market. The past few years have seen a sharp rise in the number of HIV/AIDS patients across the world. The industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the launch of drugs that inhibit fusion.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority)-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85266

Fusion Inhibitors Market: Growth Drivers

The prevalence of viral diseases has increased significantly across the globe in recent years. HIV/AIDS and chronic hepatitis virus are two major viral illnesses that require lifelong treatment. HIV is one of the most important global public health concerns. An increase in the number of people receiving treatment has created new opportunities for the fusion inhibitors market expansion.

Governments and healthcare organizations in several developing countries are raising awareness about HIV treatment through public education, vaccination, and efficient medical support. This is likely to increase fusion inhibitors' industry demand.

Key Findings of the Fusion Inhibitors Market

Availability of medications including Maraviroc and Fostemsavir substantiates the largest share of the oral segment in 2021. However, due to the introduction of medications such as Evusheld for the treatment of COVID-19, parenteral is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global fusion inhibitors market is divided into the HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 key segments. From 2022 to 2031, the COVID-19 segment is likely to hold a significant portion of the market. This can be attributed to an increase in the number of patients suffering from infectious diseases such as COVID-19 infection.

The global fusion inhibitors industry has been divided based on distribution channels into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The retail pharmacies segment is predicted to account for a majority of the market share from 2022 to 2031. This can be ascribed to the rise in the retail sale of antiviral medications in developed nations such as the U.S. and Canada.

Story continues

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85266<>

Fusion Inhibitors Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held more than 35% of the market share in 2021. The presence of the world's top companies engaged in pharmaceutical research and the well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research industries are the primary drivers of market expansion in the region.

Rapid growth in the Asia Pacific market is estimated due to a rise in the number of HIV-positive patients. A moderate rate of market growth is projected in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. The number of people suffering from HIV is huge in South Africa, which is projected to boost the market growth.

Fusion Inhibitors Market: Key Players

The global market for fusion inhibitors is concentrated, with well-established multinational and local manufacturers. Leading corporations are attempting to expand their global footprint and develop a robust distribution network through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading market participants are:

AstraZeneca

Trimeris, Inc.

PeptidePharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Incyte

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Vanderbilt University

Frontier Bio Corporation

ViiV Healthcare Limited

Schering-Plough (Merck & Co.)

Biogen

Genentech

Ask for References-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85266

Fusion Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

Route of Administration Parenteral Oral



Indication HIV/AIDS COVID-19



Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others



Regions North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services has pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739436/Global-Fusion-Inhibitors-Market-Anticipated-to-Grow-at-CAGR-of-142-Between-2022-and-2031-as-per-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc



