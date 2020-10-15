The Global Fuel Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 84.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of -13% during the forecast period

Global Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the fuel oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 84. 77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of -13% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in world energy demand and increase in oil and gas E&P investments. In addition, rise in world energy demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fuel oil market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The fuel oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Marine

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the rise in world refining capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel oil market growth during the next few years.



