Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2024, and 2026, Along with CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Forklift Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses different technologies, applications, and regional market development in the fuel cell forklifts market. This report also covers market analysis for countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, and others, where the opportunities for fuel cell forklifts are lucrative. However, deployment data for fuel cell forklifts is not available for all the countries.

Fuel cells are the future technology which can alter the conventional energy sources such as gasoline, diesel, LPG, and others, in the coming decades. Fuel cells are being used in the material handling industry as these cells are more efficient than the conventional technologies. Fuel cell forklifts require only 2-3 minutes to refuel. While traditional battery-powered forklifts require around 3-5 hours to recharge the battery.

The battery swapping is also a time consuming task requiring labor and hoisting systems. Currently, the spendings for battery-powered forklifts are high compared to fuel cell forklifts. But, in ten-year operational time periods, fuel cell forklifts will be the less costly option to consumers, as opposed to battery-powered forklifts. Therefore, retail industry companies such as Amazon and Walmart are using these forklifts to gain long term benefits as they are experiencing an increase in their productivity.

The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc. We have also covered a list of other companies in the global and regional market with their product-related information. Aside from this, the analyst has also covered the patent analysis for the fuel cell forklift market.

We have included inflation in the product pricing which is reflected in the market value of the historic year, while the forecasted values are nominal values.

The report also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional level. 2021 is considered a historic/base year, 2022 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecasted for five years until 2027. All market values are in the dollar ($) million and volume is measured in units.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Fuel cell is a clean energy technology and can be used as green fuel in many industries, from automotive to medical to electronics. Pollution levels are increasing at an alarming rate and greenhouse gases have started to damage the environmental structure.

Most countries are working towards the development and commercialization of clean fuels such as hydrogen, which does not emit any kind of harmful gases after burning. Historically, the material handling industry has been an important sector in GDP development for all countries.

By using nonrenewable fuels, such as LPG, diesel, and gasoline, significant levels of harmful gases are generated which can affect the health of those working in warehouses and factories. Therefore, forklift users are also shifting to the use of battery power forklifts; however, these forklifts require a dedicated space in the warehouse for battery storing, recharging, and swapping.

For warehouses, retailing centers, plants, factories, and others, productivity is the key criteria for generating revenue. Therefore, forklift users are showing interest in using fuel cell forklifts as they take less time to refuel and the overall expenditure for these forklifts is comparatively less over a 10-year period.

Due to these changes and the rising adoption of hydrogen-powered forklifts, the publisher has decided to analyze the market and measure the impact of these advanced forklifts on the conventional forklift market.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and 2026, along with the projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size for fuel cell forklift technology, market forecast in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, power capacity, and region

  • Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the fuel cell forklift market and its vendor landscape

  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and regulations and standards for fuel cell forklifts

  • Review of registered patents filed on various technologies for fuel cell forklifts during 2020-2022, and their corresponding patent share analysis

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape featuring top players in the eco-structure of fuel cell forklift industry, their recent market developments and key strategies adopted

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Air Liquide S.A., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Kion Group AG, and Plug Power Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Overview

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Regional Breakdown

  • Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Current Market Overview

  • History of the Forklift

  • Development Trend of Fuel Cell Forklift

  • Advantages of Fuel Cell Forklift

  • High Productivity

  • Cost-Effective in Long Term

  • Slashes Electricity Use

  • Withstands Extreme Temperatures

  • Occupies Less Space

  • Decreases Carbon Footprint

  • Growing Commercial Adoption

  • Types of Fuel Cells

  • Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (Pem)

  • Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

  • Alkaline Fuel Cells

  • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

  • Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

  • Reversible Fuel Cells

  • Comparison Between Infrastructure for Advanced Technology and Conventional Technology

  • Comparison Between Fuel Cell Forklift and Battery Forklift

  • Cost Comparison for Class 1 Material Handling Equipment Basis to Different Factors

  • Greenhouse Gas Emission from Different Types of Forklifts

  • Component of Fuel Cell

  • Fuel Cell Stack

  • Fuel Processor

  • Power Conditioners

  • Air Compressors

  • Humidifiers

  • Component of Pem Fuel Cell

  • Membrane Electrode Assembly

  • Hardware

  • Hydrogen Production Methods

  • Components of Hydrogen Infrastructure for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Material Handling Equipment Overview

  • Bulk Material Handling Equipment

  • Engineered System

  • Industrial Trucks

  • Policy Framework for the Promotion of Fuel Cell Powered Forklifts

  • Europe

  • North America: U.S. And Canada

  • Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany

  • Cost of Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country

  • Value Chain Analysis for Global Fuel Cell Forklifts Market

  • Fuel Cell Stack Manufacturers

  • Power Pack System Integrators

  • Forklift Oems (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

  • Forklift Users

  • Global Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Key Challenges

  • Current Market Trends

  • Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces Model

  • Associations, Regulatory Bodies, Research Institutes, and Others

  • Impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia War on the Global Market

  • Covid-19 Impact

  • Russia and Ukraine War Impact

  • Industry Expert Insights

  • Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Key Segment

  • Introduction

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Country/Region

  • Introduction

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Fuel Cell Forklift Deployment History

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • U.S. Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country

  • Fuel Cell Forklift Deployment History

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • European Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Fuel Cell Forklifts Deployment History

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Technology Type

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Application

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Power

  • Chinese and Japanese Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts by Country/Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Introduction

  • Top Players in the Global Market for Fuel Cell Forklifts

  • Overall Strategies Adopted by Fuel Cell Forklift Players

  • Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Key Companies

  • Air Liquide S.A.

  • Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.

  • Auriga Energy Ltd.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • Beijing Sinohytec Co. Ltd.

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Kion Group AG

  • Nel Asa

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

  • Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Toyota Material Handling Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb6hz1

