Global Fuel Additives Market Research Report (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Application, End-use and Region

With almost 7 million people dying each year as a result of air pollution, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), emission standards for vehicles and non-road engines are being made stricter around the world. This will be a key propeller of the global fuel additives market revenue from $5,032.7 million in 2020 to $7,990.6 million by 2030, at a 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, According to the publisher.



This is because such products either improve the engine performance or modify the properties of the fuel itself to reduce the fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In this regard, the emission standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, European Union (EU), and Indian government are aiding the fuel additives market growth by mandating the usage of cleaner fuels and more-efficient engines.



Key Findings of Global Fuel Additives Market Report

Government emission regulations strongest reason behind market growth

Wide applications of fuel additives also boosting their consumption

Usage of fuel additives to grow fastest in aviation fuel

Deposit-control additives widest selling of all products

APAC to continue to be largest market for fuel additives

Presence of numerous petrochemical companies makes market fragmented

The fuel additives market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the production of such additives was suspended. Moreover, industrial operations were reduced, and people were not allowed to travel, unless for essential purposes, which brought down the consumption of fuel additives in vehicles. Further, the temporary closure of refineries and petrochemical factories led to the extremely low production of fuel additives.



In the coming years, the fastest fuel additives market growth in the type segment is likely to be seen in the deposit control category. Deposit-control additives are used in an array of sectors as they reduce and clean the deposits of sludge, varnish, and carbon from the engine, thereby increasing its life and improving its performance and fuel efficiency.



Throughout the decade, the end use segment of the fuel additives market will be dominated by the automotive category. Diesel is preferred for commercial vehicles as it offers more energy and is more energy efficient compared to gasoline. Further, with the increasing strictness of emission standards and surging gasoline prices, many people have started using diesel cars instead of those using petrol.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest fuel additives market till now, and the situation is not predicted to change in the years to come. The region with the largest automobile fleet and, thus, the highest air pollution levels, in the world, APAC has a strong need to reduce its GHG emissions. Additionally, the burgeoning petrochemical production in China is leading to the easy and cost-effective access to fuel additives, thereby driving their consumption.



The major players in the global fuel additives market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., Croda International Plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Innospec Inc., and Afton Chemical Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Deposit control

4.1.1.2 Cetane improver

4.1.1.3 Cold flow improver

4.1.1.4 Icing inhibitor

4.1.1.5 Lubricity additive

4.1.1.6 Antioxidant

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Diesel

4.1.2.2 Gasoline

4.1.2.3 Aviation Fuel

4.1.2.4 Marine fuel

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By End Use

4.1.3.1 Automobile

4.1.3.2 Aviation

4.1.3.3 Marine

4.1.3.4 Industrial

4.1.3.5 Others



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Trends

5.1.1.1 Launch of new products

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Stringent government emission-control regulations

5.1.2.2 Diverse uses of fuel additives

5.1.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Increasing popularity of EVs

5.1.3.2 Growing usage of hydrogen as a fuel

5.1.3.3 Rising demand for alternative fuels

5.1.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.5 Production Process/Technology

5.5.1 Deposit-Control Additives

5.5.1.1 Diesel fuel injectors: (polyisobutylene)

5.5.2 Octane Improvers

5.5.2.1 Octane boosters: (ethyl lead)

5.5.3 Cetane Improvers

5.5.3.1 2-ethylhexyl nitrate

5.5.4 Antioxidants

5.5.4.1 Butylated hydroxytoluene

5.5.5 Lead Scavengers

5.5.5.1 1,2-dibromoethane

5.5.6 High-Performance Racing Fuel

5.5.6.1 Nitromethane

5.5.7 Anti-Knocking Agents

5.5.7.1 Dimethyl methyl phosphonate

5.5.8 Other Commonly Used Additives

5.5.8.1 Ethyl tertiary butyl ether



Chapter 6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 EU

6.3 APAC

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan



Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Volume, by Type (2014-2030)

7.3 Market Revenue, by Type (2014-2030)

7.4 Market Volume, by Application (2014-2030)

7.5 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

7.6 Market Volume, by End Use (2014-2030)

7.7 Market Revenue, by End Use (2014-2030)

7.8 Market Volume, by Region (2014-2030)

7.9 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. U.S. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 15. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. Competitive Landscape

18.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

18.2 List of Other Players and Their Headquarters

18.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

18.4 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

18.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

18.5.1 Product Launches

18.5.2 Partnerships

18.5.3 Facility Expansions

18.5.4 Other Developments



Chapter 19. Company Profiles

19.1 BASF SE

19.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.1.3 Key Financial Summary

19.2 Clariant International Ltd.

19.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.2.3 Key Financial Summary

19.3 Evonik Industries AG

19.3.1 Business Overview

19.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.3.3 Key Financial Summary

19.4 Total S.A.

19.4.1 Business Overview

19.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.4.3 Key Financial Summary

19.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

19.5.1 Business Overview

19.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.5.3 Key Financial Summary

19.6 Croda International Plc

19.6.1 Business Overview

19.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.6.3 Key Financial Summary

19.7 Chevron Corporation

19.7.1 Business Overview

19.7.2 Products and Service Offerings

19.7.3 Key Financial Summary

19.8 The Lubrizol Corporation

19.8.1 Business Overview

19.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.9 Afton Chemical Corporation

19.9.1 Business Overview

19.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.10 INNOSPEC INC.

19.10.1 Business Overview

19.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

19.10.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 20. Appendix

