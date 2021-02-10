The Global Fructose Market size is expected to reach $6. 1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Fructose is a form of sweetener which is primarily utilized in the food and beverage sector.

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fructose Market By Product, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06021884/?utm_source=GNW

The clearest form of fructose is acquired with the help of corn or sugar processing and it is extensively utilized in the food & beverages industry. Fructose has been an important aspect of the processed food industry since the last decade.



In comparison to other external sweeteners, fructose is less harmful and has encouraged as a non-caloric rising substance. Among different forms of the fructose available in the market one is the clear form fructose, generally called crystalline fructose and the other form is a blend of fructose and glucose and sold as high fructose corn syrup. The purest form of fructose is extensively utilized in baked items as it enhances its texture, quality and adds aroma to it.



Increasing demand for low-sugar, low-fat, and processed low-calorie food items is anticipated to boost the growth of the industry. Fructose is a monosaccharide with a chemical formula like that of glucose but a dissimilar molecular structure. Fruits, vegetables, honey, and some plants contain fructose naturally. Fructose is utilized in food & beverages for improving their quality, taste, and texture. Moreover, the low Glycemic Index (GI) attached with the product in comparison to table sugar will probably boost its demand.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups and Fructose Solids. In 2019, the market was dominated by High fructose corn syrup with a major revenue share. These products are increasingly gaining traction due to their versatility and capacity to improve the texture, color, quality, and flavor of several foods and beverages. Besides, manufacturing companies consider high fructose corn syrup due to its liquid state, which offers an easy production process and lower costs compared to other calorie sweeteners. For example, the utilization of sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup in soft drinks expands the sweetener cost two times.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Beverage, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Bakery & Cereals, Confectionary and Other Applications. The food processing application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is credited to the increasing technological developments and innovations coupled with the massive demand for processed food products. The increasing acceptance of packaged meals, snacks, and desserts is anticipated to fuel the fructose demand in food and beverage applications.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The global fructose market was dominated by North America with a considerable revenue share in 2019. The rising acceptance of packaged beverages in the region like juices, sports drinks, and carbonated soft drinks, has encouraged the growth of the industry. On the other hand, consumers in the region are slowly shifting their focus towards organic items, which is likely to influence the product demand adversely.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Shijazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Dulcette Technologies LLC (Viachem, Inc.), Bell Chem Corp., Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, and Galam Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Fructose Market



Oct-2020: Tate & Lyle agreed to acquire 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co (CMS). This acquisition will expand Tate & Lyle’s presence in specialty tapioca-based texturants and establishes a dedicated production facility in the tapioca growing region of eastern Thailand.



Jul-2020: Ingredion acquired PureCircle Limited, the world’s leading producer and innovator of plant-based stevia sweeteners. The acquisition helped the company to bring global innovation and manufacturing expertise and enables Ingredion to use its global go-to-market model, formulation capabilities and broad ingredient portfolio.



Jul-2020: Galam launched two new production plants for prebiotic fibre. The new plants produce sc-FOS each and have a strict quality control system and a capacity of thousands of tons. The facility in Israel specialized in FOS production in powder form and exports globally. The plant in Barcelona, Spain, specialized in liquid FOS production for the European market.



Jul-2020: Cargill introduced newest sweetener C?TruSweet 01795. The sweetener enables 30% sugar and calorie deduction in beverages and other food applications through lower usage levels. Cargill’s C?TruSweet 01795 is 95% pure fructose syrup that has a naturally higher relative sweetness than sucrose. It offers the same sweet taste at lower usage levels. Thus, allows the 30% sugar and calorie deduction and further reduction when combined with high-intensity sweeteners.



Jul-2020: Tate & Lyle introduced Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems. This system is a set of sweetener solution develop tools together with an education program. It helps formulators to create sugar-reduced food and beverages using low calorie sweeteners. The Sweetener-Vantage portfolio of tools includes maps and selection tools with WikiSweet, a proprietary encyclopedia of formulation challenges and solutions. The tool also features a new three-module webinar series, Sweetener University that provides a forum for formulators to hear about and discuss science and trends relating to sweeteners.



Dec-2016: Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) expanded its overall grind and finishing capacity. The expansion includes the increasing capacity for sweeteners and starches at the company’s corn wet mill facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria. The expansion helped the company to fulfill the increasing demand for sweetener globally and regionally.



Nov-2016: Cargill invested in its manufacturing operations. The business boosted its production of glucose-fructose syrups by spending on its sites in Manchester, Bergen op Zoom, The Netherlands, and Wroclaw, Poland. Cargill’s investment enabled to offer customers a wide range of glucose-fructose syrups that adds up to the illustrate Cargill’s ambition to be fully equipped to deal with the increasing demand for sweetness solutions and alternatives.



Sep-2016: Tate & Lyle launched its KRYSTAR Crystalline Fructose in the South East Asian region. The company also expanded its line of CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches by adding CLARIA Delight in the region. KRYSTAR Crystalline Fructose has a broad range of applications in the food and beverage industry.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• High Fructose Corn Syrup



• Fructose Syrups



• Fructose Solids



By Application



• Beverage



• Processed Foods



• Dairy Products



• Bakery & Cereals



• Confectionary



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Cargill Corporation



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Ingredion, Incorporated



• Tate & Lyle PLC



• Shijazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.



• Dulcette Technologies LLC (Viachem, Inc.)



• Bell Chem Corp.



• Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH



• Galam Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06021884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



