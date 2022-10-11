Global Frontline Workers Training Market Report 2022-2027: Organizations are Dedicatedly Investing in AI and ML Technologies to Improve User Experience and Stay Competitive

Company Logo

Global Frontline Workers Training Market

Global Frontline Workers Training Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frontline Workers Training Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frontline workers training market size to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing demand for virtual training due to the pandemic, growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience coupled with the rising need to integrate interactive and personalized training environments are expected to drive the adoption of frontline workers training.

Frontline training refers to training programs and initiatives for frontline workers across healthcare, education, grocery and retail, hospitality, and more. Frontline workers often work long hours, often not at a desk or in front of a computer, and face compounding challenges, such as a lack of resources and occupational uncertainty. According to research from the Upskill America Initiative at The Aspen Institute, frontline training should be accessible on demand, in the flow of work, to reach frontline learners where they are.

Factors such as increasing demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content, rising demand for BYOD among enterprises, growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to boost frontline performance, increasing demand to integrate interactive and personalized training environments, increased demand for virtual training post-pandemic, and growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience are some of the factors to boost the growth of frontline workers training market.

Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.

Story continues

The solutions segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on components, the frontline workers training market is segmented into solutions and services. The market size of the solutions segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

These solutions help enterprises to upskill their workforce using a single online learning platform. Frontline workers training solution providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

The blended learning segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of learning, the frontline workers training market is segmented into blended learning, mobile learning, and virtual learning. The blended learning segment to lead frontline workers training market in 2022.

Blended learning lets the workers explore the content that interests them. For instance, the workers can watch a video, read a blog, watch a podcast, and then take an assessment. Additionally, most of the frontline workers lack adequate bandwidth Hence they prefer to have simple offline material access and download options for get better content.

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific frontline workers training market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization and government support for deskless technology adoption in this region.

This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of frontline workers training solutions as the countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and providing adequate training to the frontline workers to upskill and enhance performance.

PTC, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are the vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant frontline workers training solution providers. The need of workforce upskilling by companies across major corporate users, such as BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the frontline workers training market in Asia Pacific.

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for BYOD Among Enterprises Coupled with Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training to Drive Growth in the Market

Risk & Compliance Management Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Solutions and Content Management Segment to Hold High Market Shares in 2022

North America to Hold Highest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for LMS to Effectively Manage Learning Content

Rising Demand for Byod Among Enterprises

Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Frontline Performance

Need to Integrate Interactive and Personalized Training Environments

Restraints

Lack of Performance Monitoring and Measuring Roi

Reluctance of Enterprises to Transform Existing Training Content into Microcontent

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Virtual Training due to Pandemic

Growing Usage of Disruptive Technologies Such as Ar, Vr, Ai, and Ml for Improved Training Experience

Challenges

Need for Multi-Language Support

Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations

Dearth of Impetus and Communication Among Frontline Workers

Technology Trends

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Data Analytics

5G Network

Metaverse

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Case Study Analysis

BFSI

Case Study: Enabling Continuous Learning for Oman Arab Bank's Knowledge Workers

Case Study: Ai-Powered Learning Hub for Yoma Bank's Entire Workforce

Academic Case Studies

Case Study: Enabley Supports Dan.It to Reduce Its Instructor Led Face to Face Training Time

Food and Beverages

Case Study: Bonduelle Group Achieves 50% Reduction in Incidents That Require Medical Aid

Case Study: Intertek Alchemy Helps Trufoodmfg to Reduce Injuries and Increase Savings

Case Study: Keurig Dr Pepper Chose Alchemy's Training, Reinforcement, and Audit-Readiness Solutions to Improve Operations

Case Study: Deliveroo Implemented Talent LMS Solution to Decrease Sign-Up Time and Help People Get Better Training

Healthcare Case Study: Beekeeper Helps Drk Sackingen's with Interdepartmental Communication Requirements

Retail Case Study: Personalized Learning Experience Platform for Bhima Jewels' Entire Workforce

Manufacturing Case Study: Customized Skilled Solutions for Mahindra Dealership's Extended Workforce

Hospitality Case Study: Providing Marriott Buckhead Atlanta with a Standardized Solution with Significant Improvements in Audio Quality and Usable Range

Utilities Case Study: Disprz Creates a Continuous Learning Culture with Mobile-Led Training for Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Skill Type: Frontline Workers Training Market

Resilience

De-Escalation

Communication

Strategic Thinking

Self-Assurance

Company Profiles

Key Players

Ptc

Beekeeper

Microsoft

Google

Adobe

Axonify

Itacit

Frontline Data Solutions

Intertek Alchemy

Blackboard

D2L

Rallyware

Sap Litmos

Oracle

Cornerstone

Bizlibrary

Crossknowledge

Orion Labs

Skyllful

Enabley

Epignosis

Skedulo

Startup or SMEs

Ottolearn

Opus Training

Disprz

Edume

Yoobic

Bites

Mobietrain

Maximl

Flip

Anthill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wc76a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



