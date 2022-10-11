Global Frontline Workers Training Market Report 2022-2027: Organizations are Dedicatedly Investing in AI and ML Technologies to Improve User Experience and Stay Competitive

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Frontline Workers Training Market

Global Frontline Workers Training Market
Global Frontline Workers Training Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frontline Workers Training Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frontline workers training market size to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing demand for virtual training due to the pandemic, growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience coupled with the rising need to integrate interactive and personalized training environments are expected to drive the adoption of frontline workers training.

Frontline training refers to training programs and initiatives for frontline workers across healthcare, education, grocery and retail, hospitality, and more. Frontline workers often work long hours, often not at a desk or in front of a computer, and face compounding challenges, such as a lack of resources and occupational uncertainty. According to research from the Upskill America Initiative at The Aspen Institute, frontline training should be accessible on demand, in the flow of work, to reach frontline learners where they are.

Factors such as increasing demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content, rising demand for BYOD among enterprises, growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to boost frontline performance, increasing demand to integrate interactive and personalized training environments, increased demand for virtual training post-pandemic, and growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience are some of the factors to boost the growth of frontline workers training market.

Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.

The solutions segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on components, the frontline workers training market is segmented into solutions and services. The market size of the solutions segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

These solutions help enterprises to upskill their workforce using a single online learning platform. Frontline workers training solution providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

The blended learning segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of learning, the frontline workers training market is segmented into blended learning, mobile learning, and virtual learning. The blended learning segment to lead frontline workers training market in 2022.

Blended learning lets the workers explore the content that interests them. For instance, the workers can watch a video, read a blog, watch a podcast, and then take an assessment. Additionally, most of the frontline workers lack adequate bandwidth Hence they prefer to have simple offline material access and download options for get better content.

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific frontline workers training market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization and government support for deskless technology adoption in this region.

This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of frontline workers training solutions as the countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and providing adequate training to the frontline workers to upskill and enhance performance.

PTC, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are the vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant frontline workers training solution providers. The need of workforce upskilling by companies across major corporate users, such as BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the frontline workers training market in Asia Pacific.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Demand for BYOD Among Enterprises Coupled with Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training to Drive Growth in the Market

  • Risk & Compliance Management Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

  • Solutions and Content Management Segment to Hold High Market Shares in 2022

  • North America to Hold Highest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for LMS to Effectively Manage Learning Content

  • Rising Demand for Byod Among Enterprises

  • Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Frontline Performance

  • Need to Integrate Interactive and Personalized Training Environments

Restraints

  • Lack of Performance Monitoring and Measuring Roi

  • Reluctance of Enterprises to Transform Existing Training Content into Microcontent

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Virtual Training due to Pandemic

  • Growing Usage of Disruptive Technologies Such as Ar, Vr, Ai, and Ml for Improved Training Experience

Challenges

  • Need for Multi-Language Support

  • Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations

  • Dearth of Impetus and Communication Among Frontline Workers

Technology Trends

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Cloud Computing

  • Data Analytics

  • 5G Network

  • Metaverse

  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Case Study Analysis

BFSI

  • Case Study: Enabling Continuous Learning for Oman Arab Bank's Knowledge Workers

  • Case Study: Ai-Powered Learning Hub for Yoma Bank's Entire Workforce

Academic Case Studies

  • Case Study: Enabley Supports Dan.It to Reduce Its Instructor Led Face to Face Training Time

Food and Beverages

  • Case Study: Bonduelle Group Achieves 50% Reduction in Incidents That Require Medical Aid

  • Case Study: Intertek Alchemy Helps Trufoodmfg to Reduce Injuries and Increase Savings

  • Case Study: Keurig Dr Pepper Chose Alchemy's Training, Reinforcement, and Audit-Readiness Solutions to Improve Operations

  • Case Study: Deliveroo Implemented Talent LMS Solution to Decrease Sign-Up Time and Help People Get Better Training

Healthcare Case Study: Beekeeper Helps Drk Sackingen's with Interdepartmental Communication Requirements

Retail Case Study: Personalized Learning Experience Platform for Bhima Jewels' Entire Workforce

Manufacturing Case Study: Customized Skilled Solutions for Mahindra Dealership's Extended Workforce

Hospitality Case Study: Providing Marriott Buckhead Atlanta with a Standardized Solution with Significant Improvements in Audio Quality and Usable Range

Utilities Case Study: Disprz Creates a Continuous Learning Culture with Mobile-Led Training for Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Skill Type: Frontline Workers Training Market

  • Resilience

  • De-Escalation

  • Communication

  • Strategic Thinking

  • Self-Assurance

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Ptc

  • Beekeeper

  • Microsoft

  • Google

  • Adobe

  • Axonify

  • Itacit

  • Frontline Data Solutions

  • Intertek Alchemy

  • Blackboard

  • D2L

  • Rallyware

  • Sap Litmos

  • Oracle

  • Cornerstone

  • Bizlibrary

  • Crossknowledge

  • Orion Labs

  • Skyllful

  • Enabley

  • Epignosis

  • Skedulo

Startup or SMEs

  • Ottolearn

  • Opus Training

  • Disprz

  • Edume

  • Yoobic

  • Bites

  • Mobietrain

  • Maximl

  • Flip

  • Anthill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wc76a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.