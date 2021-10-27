Global Fortified Wine (Port, Sherry, Marsala, Madeira, Commandaria, Vermouth) Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026
The global market for fortified wine is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.
The market is driven by the growing demand for alcohol among the population and developing taste of population for various flavors of wine. Additionally, few health benefits come along fortified wine, for instance, the distilled spirits like brandy are used to clear sore throats.
Additionally, legalization of marijuana in the US has led the manufacturers to produce marijuana infused wines, which is also contributing to the market growth. However, the taxes imposed by government on the consumption of alcohol can restrain the market growth across the globe.
The global fortified wine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, nature, company and region. Based on nature, the fortified wine market can be segmented into dry and sweet. Dry wines are expected to hold the largest market share as they can be consumed easily by the diabetic people as well due to the absence of sugar in them.
Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is because fortified wines were started in Europe due to which it has pre-existing wine manufacturing companies, which cater to the pulsating preferences of the population.
The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better catering of fortified wines to the population.
Major players in the global fortified wine market include
Liberty Wines Limited
Backsberg
Sogevinus Fine Wines SL (Kopke)
Taylor's Port
Albina & Hanna
Contratto
Bacardi
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Gruppo Campari
The Wine Group
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.
Atsby Vermouth
Anchor Brewing Company
Gancia
Vinbros and Company
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type
Port, Sherry
Marsala
Madeira
Commandaria
Vermouth
Others
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Liquor Stores
Online
Others
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Nature
Dry
Sweet
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Middle east & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
